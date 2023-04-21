As Colorado considers upzoning, here’s a look at how it’s gone in other states and cities

Many of Minneapolis’ new apartment buildings have far less off-street parking now. Buildings built in 2014 had 1.13 parking spots per housing unit; by 2022 that figure had fallen to .58 spots per housing unit, according to city data collected by Schieferdecker.

Off-street parking can cost tens of thousands of dollars per space to build. Allowing developers to decide how much to include “made a lot of projects possible,” Schieferdecker said, and greased the skids for the city’s late 2010s boom in housing production. A similar dynamic played out in Seattle and Buffalo after they changed parking requirements.

Many of those new apartments are concentrated in neighborhoods near downtown, he said. Some specific areas, like the Northeast Arts District, have changed drastically and put pressure on existing residents as home values and rents rose – trends that predated the upzoning.

But across the city, most neighborhoods “have not changed much at all,” he said.

Portland: Upzoning of single-family neighborhoods takes time to manifest

In 2019, the Oregon legislature eliminated single-family zoning in much of the state. Cities with more than 25,000 residents must now allow “middle housing” structures like duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes and “cottage clusters” in former single-family zones. Cities of at least 10,000 have to at least allow duplexes.

Portland’s new rules passed to comply with the law went into effect in 2021. And in its first year, it led to only a few hundred units of these newly legal “middle housing” structures, said Michael Andersen, senior researcher at Sightline Institute, a sustainability think tank.

In a city of about 640,000, that doesn’t amount to a “dramatic transformation,” he said.

“The effect of these laws is that when a structure reaches the end of its useful life, then there is an option for it to become one, two, three or four units rather than for it to only become one larger unit,” he said.

That means rather than an old, moderately priced single-family home being replaced by a new, extremely expensive single-family home, that old home may be replaced by four units on the same lot. And while those units might not be cheap, they’ll at least be cheaper than the new single-family home would’ve been.

That’s a net win for a highly desirable city like Portland, Andersen said.