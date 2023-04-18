Colorado land-use bill may drop 70% of upzoning requirement amid local opposition

No more citywide 'middle housing'

Originally, upzoning would have allowed denser “middle housing” across 100 percent of the residential zones of designated communities, known as “Tier 1” cities in the language of the bill. But under the amended bill, those cities would only have to allow middle housing in an area equal to 30 percent of their single-family-only acreage.

Local governments would be encouraged to place middle housing zones near transit and in walkable areas, while trying to minimize the risk of displacing existing residents.

The amendments also soften the definition of middle housing. Instead of allowing up to six units per lot, middle housing zoning would now mean four units per lot.

One thing that won’t change is the bill’s requirement that most cities allow accessory dwelling units in all residential areas. (See here for more detail on how different cities are categorized under the bill.)

Density reduced for key corridors

The original bill would require certain Tier 1 cities to allow even greater density — such as apartment blocks — along “key corridors.”

A key corridor is defined as the area within a quarter-mile of a road served by 15-minute bus service, like Colfax Avenue in Denver. The state Department of Transportation would identify and designate key corridors across the state.

The revisions scale back this proposal too. Instead of opening the door to that higher level of density along an entire corridor,, cities would only have to upzone 25 percent of the corridor area. Those upzoned areas would have to allow a minimum of about 25 units per acre, roughly equivalent to a three-story apartment building.

However, cities would still have to allow the lesser “middle housing” density along an entire corridor. (Those parcels would count toward the 30 percent middle housing requirement described above.)

The amendments also reduce the density requirement around rail transit stations. Originally, cities would have had to upzone all properties within a half mile of a station. Now, those highest density levels would only have to apply to fifty percent of the parcels within that radius.

Ski towns exempted

Originally, the bill’s various upzoning measures also applied to “rural resort” ski towns such as Crested Butte, Steamboat Springs and Vail.

Those cities are being written out of the main part of the bill. They would not be forced to allow multi-family housing, accessory dwelling units, or other new forms of density in residential areas.

They still would have to participate in the new state-run planning processes for housing needs, and they would have to choose from a list of affordability strategies. CPR News reported earlier on the ski-town changes.

Planning change

Under the amendments, certain smaller and lower-income cities would be exempted from having to complete their own housing needs plans. Other cities would still have to analyze their housing stock and create plans every five years for how they will address shortages.

The amendments also establish a detailed “menu” of strategies to maintain housing affordability and prevent displacement as development, potentially, ramps up. Previously, those menus were going to be written by state regulators in the future.

Tough fight ahead

The changes come as the bill’s sponsors and the Polis administration try to shore up support for the controversial measure.

City officials from Denver to Colorado Springs and beyond have criticized the bill, saying that local governments are the right place to make these kinds of land-use decisions. Some opponents argue denser development will change the character of neighborhoods without regard to residents’ concerns, while others fear it will displace lower income renters. Some local officials also argue the bill ignores whether their infrastructure can actually handle greater density.

Meanwhile, the bill’s supporters contend that restrictive zoning rules have helped to choke off development across the state, and particularly along the Front Range and in high country resort areas. The construction of new homes fell sharply after the Great Recession and has struggled to return to its earlier heights. That housing shortage is the key driver of high housing costs and it’s forcing people to leave the state, they argue.