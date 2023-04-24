How we made Terra Firma, a podcast about life, art and nature

In these interviews, we asked people what podcasts they listened to, and why. We asked about their interactions with nature; how often they went outside and in what capacity. We met trail runners, forest guides, environmentalists, bike riders, artists, and oil rig architects. Many of these identities overlapped.

These were long-ranging, wide conversations. The goal of the interviews was to identify deeper emotional needs. Once we’d conducted the interviews, we chose two people whose needs we hoped the podcast could fulfill, and for whom we imagined we were making the show. We call these interviewees our “points of view,” or POVs.

All of our podcasts have POVs: Individuals whose perspectives we invite into our process. Without them, we can unconsciously become the POVs, and that makes for a pretty limited podcast landscape.

The two folks we chose were a trail runner in Montana who designs oil pipes for a living and an artist in Austin, Texas.

The environmentalist oil-pipe architect, himself a paradox, listens to podcasts that expose him to new perspectives. He needed a way to understand others’ experiences in nature in a way that was slowed down, artistic, reflective, earnest.

The artist was skeptical of the performance and production of outdoor recreation they had witnessed when they lived in Seattle, WA. In Austin, they love to sit in parks and listen to the “symphony of birds.” They needed a way to focus close, still attention on nature in a way that eased symptoms of anxiety and PTSD, on days they couldn’t go outside; plus, it was important to them to intentionally use their attention to resist systems of imperialism and oppression.

We tried to make a podcast that fulfilled the needs of both of these people and held their perspectives in our minds as we made the show.

Finding a host

We knew the next step was to find a great host. We wanted a creative writer, someone who understood the art part of what we were doing. And we wanted someone with a strong tie to the West. After some googling, we found CMarie Fuhrman’s website. She was perfect. Born in Colorado, of Ute descent, her work tangled fearlessly with big concepts and pushed back against settler-colonialism, while always staying rooted in the natural world. We reached out, and CMarie immediately got the concept — she was all in.

The first prototype

It was time to see how all the elements came together. We sent CMarie several of Jacob’s pieces we had selected based on location and interesting sound elements. She responded with essays to match each of them.

To imagine how they might sound, Erin voiced one of the essays into her laptop one Friday afternoon and then smudged it over Jacob’s matching piece.