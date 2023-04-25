Colorado rent control bill defeated in committee

A proposal to allow local rent control laws in Colorado has failed.

Since 1981, the state has banned local governments from setting limits on how much landlords can increase their rents. A bill in the state legislature would have undone that prohibition, allowing cities to enact rent control or rent stabilization policies.

Sen. Dylan Roberts, an Eagle County Democrat, joined three Republicans to vote down the measure at a committee hearing on Tuesday.

“This one’s really hard for me. I fully agree and see everyday that housing is at a crisis,” Roberts said. But, he went on, “I’ve become convinced that rent control, even in a local manner like this, could — and probably would — stifle development.”

The rent-control measure would not have directly created any limits on rent prices. But it would have allowed city governments to pass their own rent regulations. Cities still would have had to allow rents to rise faster than inflation.

The hearing once again summarized the decades-long American fight over rent control. Landlords large and small testified that limits on their revenue would force them to cut back on maintenance or to stop renting out homes.