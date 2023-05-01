Colorado lawmakers sign letter in support of Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr after she was banned from the state House floor

Colorado lawmakers are criticizing their colleagues in Montana for banning a transgender lawmaker from doing her work.

In a letter signed by nearly two-thirds of Colorado’s General Assembly, the lawmakers express their “extreme dismay” over the decision to ban Missoula-area state Rep. Zooey Zephyr from the Montana House floor for her comments opposing a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

“We rise in support of a lawmaker who is doing what she has been charged to do: Stand up and speak out on behalf of constituents on issues directly impacting them,” the letter states. “Your actions strike at the heart of our democracy and the rights of Montanans to have their voices heard.“

The letter also accuses Montana’s lawmakers of attempting “to erase trans people.”

The Colorado letter was led by Democratic state Rep. Briana Titone, the state’s first transgender lawmaker. It was signed by the leaders of both legislative chambers, as well as more than 70 state lawmakers and local officials. Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Treasurer Dave Young also signed on.