Colorado Democrats propose a property tax relief measure that would reduce TABOR refunds for up to 10 years

The sponsors gave the example of a home that was previously valued at $600,000. In this scenario, the home is being revalued to $780,000 — an increase that would be realistic in some cities.

The owner of that home would be facing a property tax increase of about $830 annually, or about 25 percent compared to their current tax burden, depending on the location.

Under this new proposal, they’d instead be looking at an increase in the range of $400 to $650, according to the sponsors. The savings could vary significantly by area, since the bill gives local governments the power to waive some of the new tax limits.

Andy Kenney/CPR News Gov. Jared Polis announces his property tax plan, Monday, May 1, 2023.

The measure builds on earlier efforts that have already somewhat blunted property tax increases for 2023 and 2024.

The measure can’t be passed directly by the legislature. Instead, lawmakers can move to put it on the ballot for voters to approve or reject in November. Two other groups — one conservative and one liberal — are also pursuing their own ballot measures to change property tax collections, meaning voters could face a range of options about how they want to address the issue this fall.

The proposed new measure would make several changes:

Reduce the amount of home value that is taxed by $40,000 through 2032.

Reduce the residential assessment rate, which is the statewide component of the property tax formula, to 6.7 percent through 2032. The current baseline is 7.1 percent, though it’s already been temporarily lowered.

Reduce the assessment rate for commercial properties from 29 percent to 27.85 percent, with further reductions possible after 2026, plus additional cuts for agricultural and renewable energy land

Add “Truth in Taxation” rules that discourage local governments from allowing taxes to rise faster than the rate of inflation.

Expand the homestead exemption for seniors, allowing them to discount up to $140,000 of their home’s value instead of $100,000.

“We’re going about this in a thoughtful way,” Polis said at a press conference.

The proposal would also come with a relative cost for many Coloradans. If it’s approved, it would result in smaller TABOR refund checks.

The state would trim individual 2024 refunds by about $46 on average, for a total reduction of about $167 million. That means the 2024 refund pool would be reduced by roughly a tenth. That money would instead be distributed to local governments and others, “backfilling” some of the property tax revenue they stand to lose if the measure passes.