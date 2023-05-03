Your guide to summer music festivals around Colorado

Colorado boasts summer music festivals for every musical taste, all across the state.

So if you want to find a concert under the stars, massive events featuring well-known performers, or more intimate gatherings in more intimate settings, the list includes a variety, some for free and some with affordable ticket prices.

Did we miss an event? Email the reporter at elane@cpr.org.

The Levitt Pavilion Denver

May 6 - Sept. 29

The Levitt Pavilion Denver offers a summer concert series that is free and accessible to all ages. The series features major, emerging, local, and international artists from diverse genres and backgrounds.

levittdenver.org/free-concert-series

Bohemian Nights in Fort Collins

June 1 - Sept. 7, Thursdays 7-9 p.m.

This year's 15 weekly performances feature different Colorado and national music. New and established musicians perform live every Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m., Fort Collins' Old Town Square's outdoor stage will host the series. Free public performances.

boniwp.cloudaccess.host

14th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival in Colorado Springs

May 26 - 28

MeadowGrass Music Festival kicks off summer in the Pikes Peak region. Always held over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, this music festival attracts regional and international talent. The festival aims to bring world-class musicians to Pikes Peak in a family-friendly setting.

rockymountainhighway.org/index.php/information

34th Annual Boulder Creek Festival

May 26 - 29

Dead Phish Orchestra and The Zimmermans headline a free Friday night concert at the Glen Huntington Bandshell on May 26, and the following three days will feature live music from 30+ bands across 3 stages, a beer fest, artisans, local eats from 20+ vendors, a skate park activation, family-friendly activities, and more.

bouldercreekfest.com

The 2023 Greeley Blues Jam Music Festival

June 2 - 3

The Greeley Blues Jam promotes blues music education and community. Everyone can enjoy the Blues in the family-friendly atmosphere, food, drinks, merchandise, free parking, and camping and RV sites outside the Island Grove Arena.

greeleybluesjam.org

Sundays at Six in Alamosa

June 2 - Aug. 27

The Alamosa Live Music Association's free summer performance series, dubbed Sundays at Six locally, has become synonymous with the summertime in the San Luis Valley. The event features a wide variety of music featuring all kinds of music, performed by everyone from the neighbor down the street to nationally recognized touring musicians.

almaonline.org/sundays-six

Denver Day of Rock

June 3

This one-day music festival in Denver's LoDo District benefits Amp the Cause. Four stages of free live music and family-friendly entertainment while raising funds for Amp the Cause to assist local non-profits.

ampthecause.org/our-events/denver-day-of-rock

City Park Jazz in Denver

June 4 - Aug. 6

Each summer, City Park Jazz presents 10 free jazz performances in Denver's City Park. The three main musical genres are—jazz, blues, and salsa. The free concerts are staged at the City Park Pavilion.

cityparkjazz.org/2023-concert-calendar

Mountains of Music in Vail

June 8 - 10

The 2023 GoPro Mountain Games include incredible live shows throughout the event as part of the series. Mountain House Gear Town (Vail Village) and The Hangout (Golden Peak) will host free afternoon concerts from Thursday through Sunday.

summer.mountaingames.com/music

Apogaea in Trindad

June 8 - 11

Apogaea is registered as an official Burning Man Regional Event for Colorado. operating under the guidelines of Burning Man’s Ten Principles: Radical Inclusion, Gifting, De-Commodification, Radical Self-Reliance, Radical Self-Expression, Communal Effort, Civic Responsibility, Leave No Trace, Participation, and Immediacy. Art, performance, sustainability, radical inclusion, and radical self-reliance

apogaea.com

Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival in Palisade

June 9 - 11

The Palisade Bluegrass & Roots Festival, held at Riverbend Park along the Colorado River, features premier bluegrass acts and Colorado's rising stars for three days of festival vibes. Camping passes are available for festival attendees only.

palisademusic.com

Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival in Pagosa Springs

June 9 - 11

Hosted by KSUT, the three-day event includes a main stage, a late-night stage, workshops, a kids' tent and Morning Yoga in the Ponderosa Pavilion. Children 12 and younger get free admission and camping when accompanied by an adult.

ksutpresents.org/folknbluegrass

The Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver

June 10

Celebrating 20 years, this free annual festival celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Five Points, once known as the Harlem of the West, was home to several jazz clubs that hosted jazz luminaries such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, and many others!

artsandvenuesdenver.com/events-programs/five-points-jazz-festival

Sonic Bloom 2023 in Hummingbird Ranch Rye

June 15 - 18

CloZee is set to headline the 16th annual Colorado-based summer solstice festival. The event offers immersive experiences, workshops, and performances. This year, more than one-third of the festival's lineup is made up of female producers and musicians.

sonicbloomfestival.com

Juneteenth Music Festival in Denver

June 16

The Juneteenth Music Festival draws 50,000 people to Denver and includes concerts, parades, a two-day street festival and more. Juneteenth commemorates the day Texas African Americans learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and, is celebrated nationwide. Denver City Council designated Juneteenth as a commemorative holiday in 2021.

juneteenthmusicfestival.com

Country Jam Colorado in Grand Junction

June 21 - 24

The three-day Country Jam festival takes place in the stunning red rock landscape of Colorado and features the music of more than twenty acts across two stages. Headliners include Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean.

countryjam.com

Bravo! Vail Music Festival

June 22 - Aug. 3

Since its inception in 1987 as a modest chamber music series, Bravo! Vail has expanded to become a world-renowned music festival featuring dozens of concerts in venues across Eagle County and serving as a summer home to some of the world's finest musicians and orchestras.

bravovail.org

Jazz Aspen Snowmass

June 22 - 25

Jazz Aspen Snowmass, a nonprofit, was founded in 1991. JAS presents and preserves jazz and associated music through world-class events, performances, and education.

jazzaspensnowmass.org/june-experience-2023

Grand County Blues Society Presents Blues From The Top in Winter Park

June 23 - 25

The Grand County Blues Society has promoted "The Blues" for 18 years by hosting live concerts by Blues musicians and educating the public about its history. Vendors selling everything from food to apparel to jewelry to artwork can be found at this fair. In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, the Keeping the Blues Alive Youth Stage will be located near the Vendor Village.

grandblues.org/bluesfromthetop

The Colorado Music Festival in Boulder

June 29 - Aug. 6

The six-week Colorado Music Festival summer performance season calls the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder home. This world-class festival orchestra under music director Peter Oundjian includes artists who represent 44 orchestras from 23 states, 4 provinces.

coloradomusicfestival.org

Elevation Music Festival in Alma

June 30 - July 2

World Music Development hosts the Elevation Music Festival in the highest incorporated town in North America at 10,578 ft. In Alma, Colorado, this 3-day boutique micro festival showcases jam, rock, techno, funk, reggae, and bluegrass acts!

elevationmusicfest.com

Zeds Dead & Deadbeats 3rd Annual Backyard Jamboree in Denver

July 4

Celebrate Fourth of July in Denver's Civic Center Park. This year's event will feature three dynamic stages, lawn activities, food trucks, bouncy castles, and a glam station for the perfect festival appearance. Win great rewards in the 3-legged race, dunk tank, or donut on a string challenge! Plus, it is the third annual Deadbeats Hot Dog eating contest.

artscomplex.com/events/detail/zeds-dead-4

SnowyGrass in Estes Park

July 14 - 16

Since 2016, this riverside music festival has filled the mountain air with Bluegrass and Americana string bands. New for this year, SnowyGrass is relocating to Stanley Park, lakeside with mountain views.

snowygrass.com

Global Dance Festival in Denver

July 21 - 22

Celebrating 20 years the Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High with an all-star lineup of electronic music across multiple stages. The festival includes delicious food and treats, and immersive art installations.

globaldancefestival.com

Denver Underground Music Showcase

July 28 – 30

Colorado and Denver's music industry is booming, and the Underground Music Showcase is Denver's annual extravaganza. Find the next Billboard-topping band in any intimate jam session space.

undergroundmusicshowcase.com

RockyGrass in Lyons

July 28 - 30

RockyGrass, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary, is regarded as one of the top traditional bluegrass festivals in the nation. It takes place at the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, Colorado, near the picturesque St. Vrain River and features wooded banks.

bluegrass.com/rockygrass

Rhythms On The Rio in Del Norte

Aug. 4 - 6

The South Fork Music Association, which hosts Rhythms on the Rio, is a non-profit volunteer organization that gives away instruments and teaches kids in the San Luis Valley how to play them for free. Headliners include the GRAMMY Award-winning quinte, The Infamous Stringdusters, and the five-piece funk group The Motet, a blend of funk, soul, jazz, and rock.

rhythmsontherio.com

Beanstalk Music Festival in Bond

Aug. 10 - 12

Hosted by Colorado’s own Magic Beans, the festival showcases local and some of the best touring acts and musicians in the jam scene. The site at Rancho Del Rio features the breathtaking scenery of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River.

beanstalkfestival.com

Telluride Jazz Festival in Telluride

Aug. 11 - 13

Established in 1977, the Telluride Jazz Festival is an annual celebration of the cultural tradition, modern styles, and cutting-edge progression of American Jazz.

telluridejazz.org

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons

Aug. 11 - 13

For over thirty years, the Rocky Mountain Folks, also known as the "Summit on the Song," has welcomed songwriters from all genres to the Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons, Colorado for three days of music, camping, and inspiration.

bluegrass.com/folks

Block Party Eagle

Aug. 11-13

The Block Party is a three-day music event in Downtown Eagle with live music on multiple stages, local food trucks, and craft vendors.

blockpartyeagle.com

Alpenglow Chamber Music Festival in Silverthorne

Aug. 19 - 26

The yearly festival showcases the talents of regionally and globally renowned musicians in chamber music concerts while also fostering a love for the art form through outreach, education, and audience growth.

alpenglowchambermusic.org

Mountain Town Music Festival in Keystone

Aug. 19

Big bands and the Salida Circus round out the summer festival season in Keystone, providing loads of fun for the whole family. A festival honoring Colorado culture and history. Expect Rocky Ford melons, Olathe sweet corn, elk, and free outdoor concerts.

https://www.keystonefestivals.com/festivals/mountain-town-music-festival

Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 1 - 3

This year marks the 32nd season for Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS), a non-profit organization that was founded in 1991. JAS's many events, performances, and educational initiatives aim to promote and conserve jazz and kindred musical styles for future generations.

jazzaspensnowmass.org

Seven Peaks Music Festival in Villa Grove

Sept. 2 - 4

Some of the biggest names in country music are about to perform at the stunning Colorado mountains as part of the Seven Peaks festival. From the producers of significant country music events like Tortuga, Watershed, and Faster Horses and Dierks Bentley.

sevenpeaksfestival.com