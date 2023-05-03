Colorado has finalized a plan to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of the year

An early draft of the plan included a final phase in which wildlife officials could reclassify wolves as a game species, opening the door to an organized hunting program. Colorado Parks and Wildlife eliminated the stage following objections from conservation groups.

Another major revision raised the cap on compensation for livestock lost to wolves. Under the final plan, a rancher could receive seven times the market value — up to $15,000 — for lost cattle, sheep, working dogs or other domesticated animals. The same cap applies to related veterinary expenses, which means a rancher could receive a maximum of $30,000 per animal.

Ranchers have argued the additional compensation will help cover the indirect effects of reintroducing wolves, such as lower birth rates and slower weight gain. The higher payout ratios, however, are only available if a rancher takes active steps to minimize wolf conflicts.

WildEarth Guardians, a conservation group, wanted the state to go further and require coexistence techniques like quickly removing livestock carcasses. Lindsay Larris, the group's wildlife program director, added the plan gives wild managers too much leeway to decide when a wolf threatens people or livestock — and should be killed.

"If caution and coexistence are emphasized in those determinations, wolves stand a chance to thrive. If not, there will likely be more conflict than there needs to be.” Larris said.

The plan doesn't say exactly where wolves will be reintroduced or where they'll come from

The state’s finalized plan names Idaho, Montana and Wyoming as the best sources for wolves. It lists Oregon and Washington as other places with suitable wolf populations.

There's just one big problem: It's unclear if wildlife managers in any of those states would provide wolves to Colorado. The governor of Wyoming is opposed to the idea. A report from 9news found state wildlife officials in other western states also don’t appear to be close to approving any wolf transfers.

As for an eventual release location, the plan confirms a "donut hole" region more than 60 miles from any state border. By releasing wolves there, wildlife managers hope to reduce the odds of the predators immediately bolting into Wyoming, Utah or New Mexico.

The finalized plan also clarifies the first batch of reintroductions will occur in the zone's northern section, which runs along the Interstate 70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Vail. It notes more specific release locations won't be made public to protect private landowners and future wolf populations.

State wildlife managers will conduct "targeted outreach" to notify nearby ranchers, residents and others prior to local wolf releases, according to the plan.

Pending legislation could delay wolf reintroduction

While Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials remain committed to reintroducing wolves by the Dec. 31 deadline, lawmakers are considering a bill that could foil the timeline by requiring the state to win special designation from the federal government first.

Colorado has already applied for the permit, which would allow state wildlife managers to legally trap or kill wolves under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Dan Gibbs, the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, has told lawmakers he expects it will be approved before the December reintroduction deadline.

But rural lawmakers aren't taking any chances. The bipartisan group of bill sponsors wants to be sure reintroduction doesn't proceed unless the state wins the permit.

The bill is now in the final stages of consideration before it's sent to Gov. Jared Polis.