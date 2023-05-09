Colorado lawmakers pass bill to improve wildfire investigations

A bill that would add nearly $3 million to investigate fires around Colorado cleared the state legislature and was sent to Gov. Jared Polis’ for his signature.

The money will fund new tools for the state fire agency, including new equipment and an accelerant-detecting dog.

It also gives the state a pool of money from which to reimburse local fire agencies for investigations. Local sheriffs and fire departments are the lead investigators for fires in their jurisdiction, not on federal land.

The bill, two years in the making, was prompted by a 2021 CPR News investigation. That series found that many local law enforcement agencies lack trained wildfire investigators, and Colorado ranked as the worst state in the west in the number of large wildfires where a cause and origin could not be identified.

“As we face an increase in devastating wildfires,” said state Rep. Tammy Story, the bill’s sponsor, at a House committee hearing last month. “It is crucial that we increase funding to investigate these occurrences, combat their potential destruction, and ultimately safeguard the wellbeing of our communities.”

The story noted that Colorado in 2020 had more than 1,000 fires that engulfed more than 600,000 acres, yet the state has only one certified fire investigator, relying instead on federal and local investigators to determine cause and origin.

“I had no idea there was just one investigator,” replied state Rep. Barbara McLachlan, who said she supported the bill. “It's kind of a no-brainer.”

State fire officials told committee members the money would allow them to add a second accelerant sniffing dog for the Western Slope and a second “investigations trailer.”