Here’s why Polis appears ready to veto a bipartisan wolf reintroduction bill

It’s now been nearly three years since Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot measure calling for the reintroduction of gray wolves.

Since then, state wildlife managers have held numerous hearings on the topic and written a detailed plan to manage the predators. All of those efforts have aimed toward a deadline in the text of the law approved by voters: Dec. 31, 2023.

At an end-of-session press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said he remains committed to that timeline, which is why he signaled he’ll likely block a bipartisan bill approved by lawmakers in the final days of the legislative session. That’s because he worries the proposal could lead to legal complications and delay the state’s voter-mandated reintroduction plan.

“It’s certainly clear where our agencies were,” Polis said when asked about the possibility of a veto. “I don’t think people will be surprised.”

State Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican and a lead sponsor, was frustrated to hear the governor hint at a veto, especially when the bill passed both chambers of the legislature with broad bipartisan support.

“I just find it unbelievable,” Soper said. “He needs to listen to the people’s elected representatives.”

Here’s why lawmakers introduced the bill in the first place

The center of the conflict is the U.S. Endangered Species Act. After a judge relisted wolves as an endangered species last year, it became a federal felony for anyone in Colorado — including state wildlife officers — to harass or kill one of the predators.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has never intended to release wolves with those strict protections in place. That’s why it applied for a 10(j) permit, which would allow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to designate Colorado’s wolves as an “experimental population.”

Under the exception, the state could likely follow through on planned policies to kill or use certain techniques to scare off certain wolves if they’re a consistent threat to livestock or pets. In recent testimony before the state legislature, Dan Gibbs, the director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said the federal government is on track to issue the permit ahead of the end-of-year deadline.