How the tobacco industry made it cool to smoke in Colorado’s communities of color

Another document from the ’80s shows Brown & Williamson, which later merged with R.J. Reynolds, picking out a number of specific Denver locations for billboards for cigarette brands marketed to communities of color. One billboard was placed in north Denver at East 47th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, a busy intersection near Interstate 70. The document describes it as a “dense Black neighborhood” on the way to the airport.

Several locations referenced are in and around the Westwood neighborhood, in southwest Denver. The document calls them “dense Spanish,” as in Hispanic, neighborhoods.

The document notes a demographic factor in the placement of the billboards: “considering the Hispanics as 26% and Blacks as 10% of the total population.”

The push was all about “selling cigarettes and selling the ideal of cigarettes to Black kids,” and Latino youth, said Princeton professor Keith Wailoo, author of “Pushing Cool, Big Tobacco, Racial Marketing, and the Untold Story of the Menthol Cigarette.”

“The way in which menthol smoking became entrenched in poor communities, in Black communities, is by design,” Wailoo said.

Wailoo examined the industry’s practices over a century, revealing “how the twin deceptions of health and Black affinity for menthol were crafted — and how the industry’s disturbingly powerful narrative has endured to this day.”

The companies influenced “buying habits and racial markets” nationwide, with menthol flavoring at the heart of their advertising strategies They hired tobacco marketers, consultants, psychologists and social scientists. They sponsored events, like Kool Jazz festivals.

Wailoo said the marketing campaigns often employed “hidden persuaders,” such as community leaders, Black lawmakers and civic groups, including the NAACP.

In Colorado, Wellington Webb, Denver’s first Black mayor, a Manual High graduate, and prominent Democrat, has worked as a consultant for tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds. In 2021, he opposed a ban on flavored tobacco, including menthol, in Denver.

The late Ruben Valdez, the state’s first Hispanic House speaker, also a Democrat, and key figure in west Denver politics, also lobbied for tobacco companies after leaving office. A contract in the records of Philip Morris from 1996, found in the online database, shows Valdez was paid a $35,000 retainer that year for consulting and lobbying.

Wailoo said it’s part of the tobacco industry playbook. The hidden persuaders are “not really speaking for the health and well-being of Black people,” and other marginalized groups, he said.

“They are entangled with the industry, and that's part of (the tobacco companies’) strategy,” Wailoo said. “They are influencers.”

In an email to CPR News, a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company spokesperson said, “Reynolds is and has been committed to the responsible marketing of all of its products, including menthol cigarettes. Our advertising has historically included a wide range of demographic groups, including African Americans, reflecting the diversity of our adult consumer base.”

Philip Morris/Altria, which makes the Marlboro brand, did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

Last month, Colorado entered a settlement with Juul, the e-cigarette manufacturer, which Altria had invested billions in until severing ties this year. Juul used enticing flavors and unscrupulous marketing tactics that helped set off an epidemic of teen vaping nationally and in this state.

'You wanna be those people!'

Dr. Terri Richardson, a retired Denver primary care physician, who worked at Denver Health and Kaiser Permanente, has tracked this issue for years. At her home in Aurora, she pulled cigarette ads from old issues of Ebony and Jet magazines.

“These are cool people. Look at that. I mean, you wanna be those people!” she said, holding up an ad with a smiling Black couple on a dance floor, with Newport cigarettes in hand. The words “Fire it up!” and “Newport pleasure!” appear in orange copy on a green background.

In the mid-1990s, Richardson did a community survey and found tobacco billboards and signs were prominent in three diverse Denver neighborhoods — Five Points, Colfax Avenue from Broadway to Glencoe Street and Southeast Denver, near George Washington High School.

Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/Rocky Mountain News photo archive Billboards, including one for the cigarette brand Newport, along the north side of East Colfax Ave. in 1988, in Denver, not far from some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods.

That kind of normalized messaging proved persuasive and had a lasting impact.

In visits with patients who smoked, Richardson would ask them what they used. The common choice for her patients were menthols. She saw the outcome of that smoking.

“We saw a lot of heart disease, saw a lot of cancers,” she said.

Black Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival rate of any racial or ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers.

John Daley/CPR News Dr. Terri Richardson, a retired Denver primary care physician has tracked the menthol issue for years. At her home in Aurora, she showed an x-ray of the lungs of one of her patients, who smoked cigarettes and who developed cancer.

In 1997, Richardson wrote a study that looked at the connection between smoking menthol cigarettes and respiratory and digestive tract cancers in Black people. The study was saved by one of the tobacco companies and later surfaced in the Truth Tobacco Industry Documents.

Richardson now works with the Colorado Black Health Collaborative. It’s exploring ways to help people quit, including through the Menthol Tobacco Knockout, which aims “to raise awareness, to educate and take action against the predatory marketing of menthol tobacco products in our community.”

“We know it's harder to quit once you start menthol. So once people are addicted, then you have lifelong smokers,” Richardson said.

'The luxury of growing old'

Back at Manual High in Denver, Lawrence Miles Sr. said he has a recurring cough and, years ago, had a lung collapse and a stroke. He and his wife, Tekeysha Thomas, are now trying to quit smoking.

“For our grandkids, our kids, and just ourselves,” Thomas said. She knows it will be hard to overcome the addiction.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Tekyra Miles and her mother, Tekeysha Thomas, hug at Manual High School in Denver after Tekyra gave a spoken word performance in the school’s library.

Miles has been cutting back on smoking lately; “Cigarettes is a killer,” he said. “I don't want them around me anymore, you know, and around my family or anything. I can definitely feel myself getting better health-wise.”

Their daughter Tekyra is just a few short weeks away from graduating, looking forward to college and possibly a medical career, where she’d bring a focus on health equity.

“I feel like young Black women and young Black men should have the luxury of growing old,” she said. ”And we don't really have that luxury.”