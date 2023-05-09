We’re publishing a series about tobacco in Colorado. Here’s why

The death toll, the addiction rate, no number really gives a full picture when you include the health impacts of second-hand smoke or even fires from cigarettes, the cost to the health care system, to Medicaid. Nearly everyone knows someone who has died from smoking-related complications. All four of my grandparents were lifelong smokers, both of my grandfathers died of heart disease before I was born. Both grandmothers died young, in their 60s, because of their addiction to tobacco.

Colorado likes to bill itself as the healthiest state — climbers, hikers, bikers, runners, we got ‘em all. But the state has an unhealthy relationship with tobacco, beyond the nicotine. Colorado might be number one in lowest BMI, but it also was number one in teen vaping in recent years, and after some improvement still ranks among the top states.

The money from the tobacco industry is also, in a sense, addictive. From settlement money to taxes, millions of dollars roll into state coffers.

Over the next several months, CPR News will try to untangle the far-reaching tentacles of tobacco — how it targets communities of color, lures young people with vaping flavors and hooks the political system. We’re pulling back the curtain on well-funded slick tactics — none of which are illegal, but certainly stretch the bounds of Colorado's own health-conscious image.

These stories aren’t just about what led Colorado to this point. It’s also about what happens next. Vaping is now the future of this sprawling, lucrative global industry. And whether people, usually young people, decide to take up the habit will have a major impact on their lives and everything from the health system to government tax revenues to small businesses.

With fewer people smoking cigarettes, the lines are being drawn around the issue of vaping, and Colorado is one of the hotbeds of that new reality.