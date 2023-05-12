In a world of waste, this Colorado recycling service takes even the trickiest items

That is, until one day, she saw a post on Facebook about The Happy Beetle, one of a growing number of companies that will pick up hard-to-recycle items and disperse them to be reused as they are or recycled for other purposes. But, you have to be willing to pay, which means the service is out of reach for some.

Corvinus opted for quarterly pick-ups, which cost $89 a year, equating to about $22 every three months. Weekly pick-ups are $142 annually, which equates to about $3 a week. She gets two cloth bags, each about the size of a large trash bag, to fill with hard-to-recycle items. The service also permits subscribers to put out a larger single item on pick-up day.

“So I get one pick-up and they can disperse the items,” she said.

Happy Beetle customers are still expected to use their regular recycling bin for things like cans and bottles and cardboard. And customers can’t just throw everything in their bags. Corvinus keeps a list on her wall of the items the company accepts but, she said, it’s not always clear-cut.

On a recent morning, Corvinus had a chance to meet Happy Beetle truck driver Leslie Butler at her house and quiz her about some of the questionable items. Among them, an empty plastic box used for wipes that Corvinus said her son had added to one of their bags. Butler explained why they’re on the company’s “no” list.

“These tend to have some chemicals on them — any kind of wipes — so the chemicals contaminate the soft plastic,” she said.

Also in Corvinus' bag today: bubble wrap for packaging. Butler said that falls into the “yes” category. The company keeps the bubble wrap in its warehouse so nearby businesses can take it when they need to send packages.