Flyovers in Colorado for Memorial Day: F-16s over Denver, Boulder, Parker and more
If you’re wondering what that sound is up above, it’s likely a number of F-16s. In honor of Memorial Day, The Colorado Air National Guard is flying F-16 Fighting Falcons over a number of Colorado cities to honor fallen members of the armed forces. The flyovers will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and serve as a form of training for the National Guards' pilots.
Here are events where you might be seeing them:
- Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute, Boulder
- Adams County Veterans Memorial Grand Opening, Brighton
- Memorial Day Remembrance Service, Thornton
- Fort Logan Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony, Denver
- Homelake Memorial Day Observance, Homelake
- 14th Annual Memorial Day Veterans’ Service of Remembrance, Parker
