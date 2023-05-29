If you’re wondering what that sound is up above, it’s likely a number of F-16s. In honor of Memorial Day, The Colorado Air National Guard is flying F-16 Fighting Falcons over a number of Colorado cities to honor fallen members of the armed forces. The flyovers will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and serve as a form of training for the National Guards' pilots.

Here are events where you might be seeing them:

Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute, Boulder

Adams County Veterans Memorial Grand Opening, Brighton

Memorial Day Remembrance Service, Thornton

Fort Logan Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony, Denver

Homelake Memorial Day Observance, Homelake

14th Annual Memorial Day Veterans’ Service of Remembrance, Parker

What to read and listen to on this day of remembrance: