Flyovers in Colorado for Memorial Day: F-16s over Denver, Boulder, Parker and more

By Rebecca Tauber
· Today, 9:24 am
F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by the Colorado Air National Guard pass by Denver Health in a salute to nurses and frontline workers. May 6, 2020.F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by the Colorado Air National Guard pass by Denver Health in a salute to nurses and frontline workers. May 6, 2020.Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by the Colorado Air National Guard pass by Denver Health in a salute to nurses and frontline workers. May 6, 2020.

If you’re wondering what that sound is up above, it’s likely a number of F-16s. In honor of Memorial Day, The Colorado Air National Guard is flying F-16 Fighting Falcons over a number of Colorado cities to honor fallen members of the armed forces. The flyovers will run from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and serve as a form of training for the National Guards' pilots.

Here are events where you might be seeing them:

  • Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute, Boulder
  • Adams County Veterans Memorial Grand Opening, Brighton
  • Memorial Day Remembrance Service, Thornton
  • Fort Logan Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony, Denver
  • Homelake Memorial Day Observance, Homelake
  • 14th Annual Memorial Day Veterans’ Service of Remembrance, Parker

