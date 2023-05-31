Up to a million Coloradans will be automatically signed up for state-run retirement savings accounts

Coloradans whose employers don’t already offer retirement accounts will be automatically enrolled in a new savings program administered by the state.

Most of these employees have already started seeing paycheck deductions this spring, with the money going into a personal retirement account. The rest, who work at companies with between 5-14 employees, will be signed up by the end of June. Companies with fewer than five employees aren’t required to sign up.

Treasurer Dave Young’s office is managing the new Colorado SecureSavings program, which was created through legislation passed in 2019.

“I think that everybody deserves a sustainable and dignified retirement. And right now we know there are a million people in the state of Colorado that aren't accumulating any savings, and they won't be sustainable on Social Security alone,” Young said in an interview.

Employees can opt out, though Young hopes that enough people will stay in the savings program and contribute to their accounts to make a difference for their own financial outlook, and to benefit taxpayers who pay for social programs like Medicaid, housing and food support.

“People that aren’t prepared for retirement are going to be accessing safety net services: $18 billion dollars here in the state of Colorado over the next 15 years,” Young said.

Lee Wood, co-founder of Wood’s High Mountain Distillery in Salida, has signed up his eight employees. He said one person opted out because he was already enrolled in another retirement plan. A couple of others have opted out, too.

“Just because they're not quite in a position to give up the percentage out of their paycheck that you need to,” Wood said.