A winter of brutal energy bills has left Xcel Energy customers deep in debt

Laura Hernandez, a mother of five from Greeley, also hoped the legislative push would result in direct financial assistance for families like hers. After years of struggling to pay utility bills, she said her household now owes around $2,900 to Xcel Energy.

“I'm glad that people will not struggle in the future hopefully with this, but those of us that are struggling now? We're up a creek without a paddle,” Hernandez said.

State Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said the lack of direct financial assistance shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We sort of tried to say that from the beginning: The purpose here is to stop or slow down and insulate consumers from the cost drivers. And so it was more a policy conversation than direct funding relief,” Fenberg said.

He also thinks the newly required planning around natural gas swings mandated in the legislation could help control costs next winter.

Joe Wertz/CPR News A natural gas meter outside a Colorado home in January 2023.

Meanwhile, there are separate efforts to increase funding for bill assistance, but they rely on additional charges to everyone’s utility bill.

One example is a law approved by state lawmakers in 2021. It required Colorado investor-owned utilities — Xcel Energy and Black Hills Energy — to tack a 75-cent fee on customer bills to fund programs offered by assistance organizations like Energy Outreach Colorado.

In May, utility regulators also approved an Xcel Energy proposal to add about $47 million to its gas and electric affordability program, which offers payment plans and discounts for low-income customers. A portion of the money will also help pay down the customer’s existing debt. To fund the expansion, the company will add $1.48 to a fee already charged to its combined gas and electric customers.

At the same time, the company is pushing regulators to approve a $312 million rate increase in Colorado, which would add another $7.33 to the average residential electric bill, according to estimates filed with the utility commission. The company argues the rate increase will help pay for past projects and maintain a healthy profit, which will attract capital to pay for future projects necessary to meet statewide climate goals.