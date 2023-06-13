Listen: How the Denver Nuggets clinched the NBA championship from one die-hard fan’s perspective

No, Nuggets fans, it was not a dream .… Well, it was a dream come true, that’s for sure.

Last night, the Nuggets did in fact win an NBA championship – their first in the team’s 47-year history. So, no one can blame you if you’re asking people to pinch you today to make sure you’re not dreaming.

And after the tears and the cheers and maybe a few beers overnight Monday, Nuggets fans may find themselves reflecting on just how they won the Whole Enchilada.

CPR’s Vic Vela certainly is. He went to every home game in the playoffs and lived and died on every basket with the help of a Higher Power and a defibrillator. He spoke with Nuggets players, fans and celebs over the course of the five-game NBA Finals series. Click the player above to listen to the story.