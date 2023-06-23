A new reality for downtown Denver’s half-empty buildings: ‘The value’s not gonna go back to what it used to be’

It’s pretty apparent that most office workers enjoy the perks of working from home and are loath to go back to a daily commute, leaving a lot of downtown Denver’s skyscrapers half-empty on any given weekday.

What’s less clear is exactly what that means for the future of those office buildings. There’s a lot of real estate that isn’t being used, but not a lot of solid plans for what to do with it. Intuitively, converting some of it into apartments makes sense, but that’s easier said than done.

The one thing that is all but certain is that many office buildings are worth significantly less money now than they were before the COVID pandemic. Republic Plaza — the largest office tower in Colorado and an icon of the Denver skyline since it was built in the 1980s — is worth less than half of what it was valued at in 2012, according to loan documents for the property. That loss equates to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Appraisals aren’t an exact science, and the building could eventually recover some of that value. But even so, it’s definitely not worth what it was just a few years ago, according to Vivek Sah, director of DU’s Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management. The same holds true for much of the office real estate downtown, he said.

“The value's not gonna go back to what it used to be,” Sah said. “We are seeing [that] across all the markets in the country. It's not ever gonna be the same .… If you add what’s happening in our downtown in terms of homelessness and crime and other concerns, the downtown market is going to shift.”

Indeed, it’s hard to see a turning point for the office market in downtown Denver anytime soon. Nearly a quarter of the office space downtown is vacant, meaning the landlord doesn’t have a paying tenant, real estate services firm CBRE said in a recent report. On top of that, companies that are paying rent are trying to offload a record amount of space because they aren’t actually using it.

“Availability has shown few signs of plateauing,” CBRE analysts wrote in the report.