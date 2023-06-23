Woodland Park man sentenced to 48 months in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A federal judge handed Robert Gieswein a four-year prison sentence Friday for two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the Jan. 6 riot.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden also ordered the 26-year-old to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution. Gieswein was credited for more than 2 years of time served while in custody.

According to court documents, the Woodland Park resident, then 24 years old, was dressed in a camouflage paramilitary kit and wielded a baseball bat as he entered the U.S. Capitol. Gieswein allegedly sprayed an aerosol irritant at police officers and injured several. He also pushed against a line of police officers with other rioters.

Federal authorities believe Gieswein is affiliated with the radical militia group the Three Percenters. The group advocates for resistance to the U.S. federal government policies it believes infringe on personal, local, and gun ownership rights. They also say he runs his own private paramilitary training group, the Woodland Wild Dogs, in Colorado.

Gieswein turned himself in to the Teller County Sheriff in March 2021. A month later, he was arraigned and initially pleaded guilty to four federal charges. Gieswesin accepted a plea deal earlier this year. As part of the deal, two of the charges were dropped.

He is one of 17 Coloradans who were arrested in connection with the Capitol attack.