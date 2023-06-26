Club Q shooter pleads guilty, will be sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences

Curt Paugh, Ashley Paugh’s husband, said there was injustice that Aldrich gets to “eat three meals a day” and his wife is dead.

“He will rot in loneliness and hate,” he said, weeping. “My wife’s name will live on, Ashley Marie Paugh will live on … Ashley will never be forgotten.”

Adriana Vance, mother of Raymond Green Vance, said she is trying to find a way to move on without him.

“This man doesn’t deserve to go on. What matters now is that he never sees a sunrise or a sunset,” she said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Richard Fierro, who tackled and disarmed alleged club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, joins the line of people waiting to enter El Paso County Court on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Aldrich sat and mostly stared at the floor, and their eyes occasionally filled with tears. A lawyer sitting next to them gently put her hand on their shoulder once in awhile. They declined to address the victims after the many hours of testimony, but one of Aldrich’s public defenders, Joseph Archambault, spoke for them.

“They are deeply remorseful and they are deeply sorry for all the people they killed,” Archambault said. “They know that they can’t do anything to make it better but they do want everyone to know they’re sorry they are remorseful and Mx. Aldrich does ask the court to accept the plea deal and sentence.”

In closing remarks, prosecutors talked about the big acts of bravery that took place in the minutes during and after the shooting. That included the heroism of Tom James, an active duty officer for the U.S. Navy, who was on the smoking patio and was the first to tackle Aldrich as they tried to move through a door with their semi-automatic weapon. Aldrich shot James in the abdomen and when James was later loaded onto a gurney to be taken to the hospital, he jumped up and hopped off, saying there were people injured worse than he was.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News El Paso County Prosecutor Michael J. Allen, left, and members of his team arrive at El Paso County Court on Monday.

"If that isn't inspiring, I don't know what is," Allen said. "The targets inside Club Q were not political slogans, they were not ideological pawns in some game. They were people. Each person inside that club had the right to live."

In sentencing Aldrich to multiple life sentences plus more than 2,000 years for attempted murder of everyone who was at the club at the time, Judge Michael McHenry said: “This country was founded on the idea that all persons were created equal, the idea that God makes no mistakes. Hate crimes are worse than other crimes … Your actions reflect the deepest malice of the human heart.”

“For taking these five lives, and attempting to take 46 more you will now spend the rest of your life in prison,” McHenry said. “We grieve this loss of life and we affirm the value of all the members of our community. Justice demands no less."

Leading up to Monday’s hearing the prospect of a resolution was both an emotional relief and a point of exhaustion and frustration. On Club Q’s Facebook page, the club issued a statement saying they look forward to having justice in this case.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes at a press conference following the Club Q shooter's guilty plea.

“It is our hope that the deliverance of justice will allow victims and survivors to foster healing, find closure and begin to find peace,” the statement said. “It is quite evident that the defendant deserves to live life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

One of the Club Q owners, Matthew Haynes, said afterwards he plans to re-open the club in the same location but with metal detectors. He is hoping to have it ready to go by the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

A few questions remain unanswered

Aldrich has been incarcerated since their arrest last year.

It is still unclear whether federal prosecutors will file federal hate crimes charges against Aldrich. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case. At a press conference after the sentencing, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said he wouldn’t release any investigative documents in the case out of respect of the ongoing federal investigation.

Colorado's FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek confirmed at a press briefing after the hearing that they have opened up a federal investigation into Aldrich, specifically looking at hate crime charges. That could carry a death penalty in a federal case -- something that state prosecutors say they welcomed.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver FBI Agent in Charge Mark Michelek at a press conference following the Club Q shooter's guilty plea.

"There is only one death penalty option and that’s at the federal level and I’ll leave it at that," Allen said.

It is also unclear whether the state’s Department of Corrections will send Aldrich to a men’s prison or a women’s prison. The Department of Corrections did not immediately answer questions for comment.

Allen said he didn't believe that Aldrich was non-binary because there was no evidence before the shooting that Aldrich identified as "they/them" or "Mx." Allen said he believes Aldrich was using that as a way of getting out of the bias-motivated charges.

"I hope he serves out his sentence in the smallest most uncomfortable cell in Colorado," Allen said.

Jeff and Sabrina Aston, parents of Daniel Aston, who was gunned down while working at the Club Q bar, said after the hearing that they wished Aldrich would have had the courage to address the victims.



"We are thankful that the federal government is still investigating this case and I do hope they press charges and I hope they get the death penalty and even that is more than this monster deserves," said Jeff Aston.