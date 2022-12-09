‘Ghost guns,’ violent threats and dodged subpoenas: Why an earlier case against the alleged Club Q shooter failed

“Through the years we have watched as Anderson was brought up without limitations by his grandmother and given all that he wanted. At the same time there was no respect or boundaries as how he treated my brother Jonathan,” wrote Jonathan’s brother in a letter to the court.

In San Antonio, Texas, where Aldrich attended high school, the suspect attacked grandfather Pullen, who then lied to doctors about how it happened “due to being afraid of Andreson’s anger” if police intervened, the letter stated.

In 2019, the family’s move from San Antonio to a newly built home in Colorado Springs led Aldrich to again threaten the grandparents, according to Pullen’s brother.

He added that in Colorado, the pattern continued, with Aldrich punching holes in the wall and breaking windows and locks — while the suspect’s grandparents spent their nights in a locked bedroom with a bat by the head, according to the letter.

“My brother lived in a virtual prison,” he wrote. “Even the neighbors would not come near their home due to the shouting and atmosphere.”

At one point, Aldrich threatened to kill Jonathan and Pamela Pullen. That threat led a counselor to contact police, but Pamela Pullen “would not let (Aldrich) be taken” for a 72-hour hold, according to the letter.

Meanwhile, Pamela Pullen gave $30,000 to Aldrich, which the suspect spent on 3D printers, Jonathan’s brother wrote. Aldrich used those printers to make guns, according to Pullen, and authorities later seized a “ghost” handgun that lacked any identifying marks.

Aldrich appeared to talk openly about plans for those weapons, even before the June 21 confrontation. Pamela and Jonathan Pullen had been “living in fear” due to Aldrich’s “recent homicidal threats towards them and others,” according to a deputy’s report.

Aldrich had objected to the upcoming move to Florida because “it would interfere with (the suspect’s) plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing,” Pamela Pullen later told authorities And when the grandparents said on June 21 that they would be moving nonetheless, Aldrich reacted with violent threats.

A standoff with a SWAT team

After emerging from the basement of 9815 Rubicon Drive with a handgun, Aldrich took Pamela Pullen’s phone and threatened to kill the grandparents — unless they promised to stop the move, according to the deputy’s report.

Aldrich then showed Pamela Pullen a box with chemicals, saying it was a bomb “powerful enough to blow up a police department and a federal building,” the report continues. As the grandparents begged for their lives, Aldrich began “chugging vodka,” saying it was necessary for what would happen next, according to Pamela Pullen’s account.

When Aldrich returned to the basement, the grandparents ran to their car and called 911. Deputies responded and headed to Aldrich’s mother’s house, which was about a mile away on the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road. They spotted the suspect’s gold Toyota Highlander.

Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, was corresponding with her landlord via text message, saying that she “needed to make sure the cops weren’t coming for her son.” Meanwhile, she was “not cooperative” and avoided answering questions about her son’s location while on the phone with a sheriff’s deputy.

At about 4 p.m., two hours after the incident began, a SWAT team began encircling Voepel’s house. She then left the house, saying Aldrich had let her go. Deputies began evacuating several homes in the area, then sent an emergency text notification to those in a quarter-mile radius.

Aldirch, speaking to a sheriff’s office sergeant, ordered SWAT team members to “get back,” threatening to shoot through the walls and warning that there was a supply of the explosive material tannerite in the house.

Aldrich was “ready to go to the end,” with a gas mask and armor-piercing rounds, the suspect told a SWAT negotiator. But by 5:46 p.m. negotiators had convinced Aldrich to surrender, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Aldrich “walked out the front door of the home and was apprehended.” Authorities confiscated the “ghost” handgun, a rifle and bomb-making materials, according to district attorney Michael Allen.

A court case — but no witnesses

The suspect was charged with two counts of felony menacing and three counts of felony kidnapping. Early in the process, a judge verbally ordered Aldrich not to possess or buy any guns or firearms. The suspect would spend more than two months in jail on $1 million bond. The court then lowered that bond to $100,000 early in August.

DA Allen said Aldrich’s family spoke favorably at an August 2021 bond hearing: “His mother at that hearing described him as loving and passionate. His grandmother described him as a sweet young man and that he did not deserve to be in jail. The grandfather described him as unusually bright and someone who will take advantage of a second chance.”