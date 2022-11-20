Club Q victim Daniel Aston was everyone’s best friend, the life of the party



In the back of her mind, like a mother’s instinct, Sabrina Aston always worried about her son, Daniel.

At 4 years old in Oklahoma where they were raising him, he told her he was a boy and he refused to wear girl clothes, including to his older brother’s wedding. He started getting teased at school because he preferred to dress like a boy.

At 11, he resolved that he would try hard to be a girl, but he eventually got depressed and became anorexic. Aston told his mother he thought he was gay.

“I knew he was trans when he was 4,” Sabrina said.

Aston eventually started living as a transgender man and started hormones shortly after college. He had top surgery, which is a procedure to remove breast tissue.

“I always worried about it,” she said. “He’s a trans man and the trans community are really the biggest targets I can think about it right now.”