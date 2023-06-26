Legal mushrooms don’t arrive until 2025, but Colorado’s gray market is already here

That hasn’t stopped early “gray market” practitioners like Ryan. One man in Denver is offering “Micro Monday” classes and supplies for mushroom microdosing. Others are growing mushrooms in closets and warehouses and “sharing” them broadly, including with practitioners like Ryan, with little fear of reprisal. Online searches quickly turn up numerous websites offering guiding services in the Denver area.

The proposition “gave us the opportunity to use our voice and to share the healing power of mushrooms with others,” Ryan said.

For now, state law allows for these kinds of unregulated activities with mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs. But these businesses may find themselves too far ahead of the curve: The state plans to launch a much more strictly regulated mushroom industry next year, and lawmakers are already trying to discourage informal operators like Ryan — with big changes coming as soon as July 1.

The paradox

Prop. 122 made two big, fundamental changes. Perhaps the best-known one, receiving much of the attention during the campaign, is that it will eventually allow for the creation of state-licensed “healing centers.”

The idea is that, in the future, people will go to regulated facilities and pay for a supervised mushroom experience with a professional who has been trained to certain standards, using mushrooms from a licensed cultivator.

But those state-sanctioned psychedelic sanctuaries are still a long way out. The first licenses may not be granted until late in 2024 or beyond.

In the meantime, though, Prop. 122 has already made a big change that has opened the door for people like Ryan: About six months ago, Colorado removed many of the criminal penalties around possession, cultivation, use and “sharing” of psychedelic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs like DMT.

The change in the law allowed Ryan to start providing people with access to mushrooms and her time as a psychedelic guide — very similar, in concept, to what the regulated healing centers will eventually offer. The only rules at present are that mushroom-sharing guides can’t pay for advertising, and they have to share the drug, rather than selling it.

That relatively lax approach has tempted people to go public with their psychedelic ambitions. It’s impossible to put a number on it, but several people in the scene said it’s grown significantly since decriminalization, into the dozens or perhaps hundreds of people offering mushrooms and related services around Denver alone. (They also reported an increasing number of people who are explicitly selling mushrooms, which remains a felony but is perceived as being less legally risky now.)

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jimmy Smrz talks about the financial and legal aspects of growing psychedelic mushrooms, at the dining room table of the Denver home he shares with Ashley Ryan, June 8, 2023. Ashley, a former teacher, is currently an unlicensed guide for those seeking help or guidance with their psychedelic experiences, but her livelihood is in jeopardy because of new state laws.

Ryan’s partner, Jimmy Smrz, says that the measure approved by voters, Prop. 122, intentionally allows for small-scale psychedelic services to operate without getting licensed.

“As long as it was a small scale and done in a private residence, you would be able to do essentially what the regulated side wants to do. But you didn't have the oversight,” he said. He’s a libertarian, so he prefers this option.

But state lawmakers don’t see it that way — and they passed a law this year that could clamp down on gray-market psychedelic businesses like Ashley Ryan’s.

“There's a challenge in that we are setting up a regulation system, but then also allowing people to do similar activities through an unregulated system. And that's not normal. That's not usual,” said Senate President Steve Fenberg in an interview.

The change

A new state law with new requirements for psychedelic drugs, Senate Bill 23-290, goes into effect July 1. It will ban not just paid advertising but all forms of advertisement for unlicensed guides who are offering mushrooms, among other restrictions.

The idea is that practitioners like Ryan can still offer paid services, but it should be closer to a hobby or a service for one’s friends or immediate community. Fenberg doesn’t want to see people “soliciting” business without a license.

It’s untenable, he said, to have unlicensed, unsupervised people offering the same services that will eventually be sold through tightly regulated healing centers.

“It was important to us that we didn’t totally cut off personal use and sharing,” he said, “but we also wanted to make sure that we had fidelity to the fact that Proposition 122 asked the state to regulate these services.”

Psychedelic advocates are split on the changes. Ashley Ryan fears that she’ll have to strip down her website and go silent about her work.

“I’m wondering what's going to happen next as much as everyone else,” she said. “With the new regulations for community healing, I see it as going underground again.”

Once a Democrat, she said this year’s lawmaking process left her so frustrated that she re-registered as a Republican. Indeed, some Republicans objected strongly to the changes, with Rep. Ron Weinberg saying that the state was veering away from voters’ intent.

“They are [currently] doing it responsibly behind closed doors. Nobody knows it’s happening. Now you’re having the bloody government get involved, and that is only going to create incident,” he said.

Other Republican lawmakers, however, complained the law isn’t restrictive enough, in part because it doesn’t let local governments set tighter rules of their own to slow the growth of the legal psychedelic industry.

The new law also creates a misdemeanor crime for “unlicensed facilitation,” although it still allows for “bona fide” support services. That’s left some unlicensed guides like Ryan unclear on what exactly they are allowed to do. And that confusion may not be fully answered until the state finishes drafting rules and regulations for the psychedelic industry.