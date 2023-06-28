Boebert among elected officials sent letters with suspicious white powder, FBI investigating

Rep. Lauren Boebert was included as one of several elected leaders, mostly Republicans, sent letters with suspicious white powder, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The FBI has confirmed with CPR News that they are investigating a series of letters sent to elected officials to determine where they came from, motive and if the powdery substance was dangerous.

“Some of the letters contained an unknown substance,” FBI Spokesperson Vikki Migoya said in a statement. “Laboratory testing is ongoing but at this time has not indicated a risk to public safety. Additional testing will be needed to fully identify the unknown substance in the letters.”

Lawmakers in Kansas and Tennessee were included. And four lawmakers in Montana also received the anonymous letters, but Montana Public Radio reports those envelopes tested negative for harmful substances on Monday. The U.S. The Postal Service is also investigating.

More than 100 letters have gone out with false addresses — including those of dead transgender people — according to the Journal.

Beobert’s office did not respond for comment.