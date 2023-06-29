Pessimism is taking hold amongst Colorado’s business leaders as the year goes on

Despite a robust job market and signs that inflation is cooling, the state’s industry executives can’t shake the feeling that the economic outlook is on the downswing, according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence index.

The quarterly survey of business leaders is conducted by economists at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business.

Rising interest rates, inflation and a potential recession were cited as reasons for concern.

“We continue to have very muted expectations for the economy from our business survey responses,” Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director of CU’s business research division, said during a conference call with journalists.

Those who responded are feeling pessimistic about all the indicators included in the index, such as sales, profits, hiring and capital expenditures.

The economy in Colorado and across the U.S. has proven resilient in the face of higher interest rates and stubborn inflation for the past two years, defying widespread predictions of an inevitable financial downturn. But economists and business leaders remain wary.