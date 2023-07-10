Colorado weather: First sustained heat wave of the summer sweeping through state this week

Along the I-25 corridor, temperatures in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs are forecast to reach the upper 80s to mid-90s this week. Pueblo will see the region’s highest temperatures, with highs forecasted in the lower 100s.

Cooper said even with the heatwave coming, he doesn’t expect the NWS will need to issue a red flag warning for critical fire conditions.

“We've had a lot of water, which means we've got a lot of green,” he said. “The main thing is if it starts to dry out over a prolonged period of time, that could start to be an issue.”

The Western Slope, which has received less rain than the Front Range this summer, will also see temperatures reach into the 100s. While a red flag warning hasn’t been issued for the region, conditions are dryer and more likely to cause critical fire weather.

Officials are telling people to remain indoors if possible and to stay hydrated if they brave the outdoor heat. Coloradans should look out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke. People 65 and older, children younger than 2, and people with chronic diseases are most at risk of heat-related illness.

Air quality will reach moderate levels of unhealthiness in the Denver metro area, Fort Collins and Greeley on Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.