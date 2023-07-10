Two House Democrats sue House leaders for allegedly breaking open meetings law

Rep. Elisabeth Epps and Rep. Bob Marshall, both Democrats, have filed a lawsuit against their own leadership to stop what they allege is a culture of secret meetings and backchannel discussions at the Colorado State Capitol.

A court complaint filed on Friday alleges that members of both parties routinely break the law by having substantial conversations about public policy without providing required notice to the public. It also targets the widespread use of “ephemeral” messaging apps like Signal, which lawmakers can use to send self-deleting messages to their colleagues.

The complaint describes several kinds of unofficial meetings. They include frequent planning sessions where Democrats allegedly mapped out how committee meetings would play out, with those meetings including enough members to constitute a quorum of the committee — which could allow them to decide the fate of bills before the committee hearing itself.

“All Democratic Committee members were expected to attend these meetings which included presentations by bill sponsors, question and answer period, and discussion of members’ expected votes. These meetings were never publicly noticed. Defendants directed legislative aides to omit or disguise these mandatory meetings from Representatives’ calendars. Defendants did not promptly record meeting minutes and did not make minutes available to the public,” the complaint alleges.

The complaint also alleges “on information and belief” that Republicans held similar committee planning meetings.

And, similarly, the complaint alleges that majorities of Democrats and Republicans in the House overall also met frequently to discuss how the caucuses would handle public policy.

The complaint argues that these practices violate the Colorado Open Meetings Law, which governs public bodies including the House itself, its committees and its caucuses. The law states that any meeting of “two or more members of any state public body at which any public business is discussed” must be open to the public. And when there is a meeting with a quorum of members — such as the alleged committee planning sessions — the public must be given “full and timely notice.” Public bodies also must produce and share meeting minutes.

In addition, the suit calls out a practice in which committee members hold “meetings within meetings,” by sending encrypted, self-destructing messages to one another even as witnesses or other lawmakers are speaking. It also alleges Republicans used one of those apps, Signal, to coordinate a walkout on the final day of the Session.

Referring to the broader set of allegations, the lawsuit states: “Plaintiffs were assured, separately and repeatedly, by House Leadership that these unlawful practices would be properly addressed. Unfortunately, violations persist.”

The suit argues that Epps and Marshall were put in the impossible position of either breaking the law by participating in the off-the-books planning sessions — or being left out of “critical discussions.”

The suit, filed in Denver, asks the court to ban state lawmakers from continuing the alleged practices, and asks that the defendants pay reasonable attorneys fees for the plaintiffs. The lawsuit names as defendants House Speaker Julie McCluskie, House Majority Leader Monica Duran, House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, and both the Democratic and Republican caucuses as a whole.

“House Democratic leadership is committed to open and transparent government and ensuring a fair and public process for policymaking. We are still reviewing the complaint in full, and we stand by our caucus - dedicated public servants who work tirelessly on behalf of their constituents,” McCluskie and Duran said in a written statement.

Republican and Democratic leaders did not immediately respond to more specific questions about whether they believed a culture of secret and potentially illegal policymaking had taken root at the Capitol.

The plaintiffs’ attorney is noted transparency lawyer Steve Zansberg, who also represents CPR News in First Amendment and open records cases.

Epps and Marshall just finished their first year in the House together. They come from opposite political wings of the party, but seemed to build a working relationship throughout session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.