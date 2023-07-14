Boulder brings the traffic jam to the creek for annual Tube to Work Day

What started as friendly competition between friends 15 years ago has now grown into one of Boulder locals’ favorite city pastimes: July’s annual Tube to Work Day.

On Friday, 400 tubers lined Boulder Creek at Eben G. Fine park before departing downstream. Several donned costumes and added a playful twist to “business attire.”

At Central Park, coffee, bagels and music awaited the tubers. And, eventually, their offices did too.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Commuters cast long shadows as they head upstream early Friday morning, July 14, 2023, for Boulder’s annual Tube to Work Day.

Plenty of tubers planned ahead and brought a change of clothes. Some, however, said that they usually head straight to work sopping wet.

Greta Koenig recently graduated from the University of Colorado. She currently works on campus as a temporary lab assistant. While she’s not a regular tuber, she showed up Friday morning at 8 wearing safety goggles and what she calls her “festive” lab coat. The real one stays at work.

“It definitely brings out the culture of Boulder — all the crazy people, the costumes and just the fun vibes,” Koenig said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News You know that line at the coffee shop before you make your morning commute? Same. Tube to Work Day participants get a morning jolt on Friday, July 14, 2023.

To prepare for the float, most participants left their work supplies in their office overnight, so as not to dampen the mood — or their computers. But, a few carried now defunct devices as props.

Jeff Kagan, the event’s co-founder, first tried in 2008 to see if he could get to his office in downtown Boulder without the use of fossil fuels.

The first four years of attempts were much smaller than Friday’s event. It was just him and his friend Andy Gruel.

Since then, Kagan’s been repeating the feat every summer with the whole city — or at least, whoever’s up for the task.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The temperatures along the Front Range were in the 90s again Friday, July 14, 2023, for Boulder’s annual Tube to Work Day.

Before tubers took off, Kagan led what he calls “the creed.”

“Boulder's got the rep for having a pretty high cost of living. And, while that may be true, I am pleased and proud to tell you that today, inflation in the city of Boulder has never been higher,” Kagan joked during his signature speech.

This year is the first time Kagan wasn’t handling all the event details or the process to acquire the city permits. He’s still grateful for Boulder’s support as well as the help from rescue volunteers who were stationed along the creek.

For Kagan and several Boulder locals, this year’s event was a success.

“Today, we created the world's greatest traffic jam,” Kagan said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Dress shirt? Check. Commuter cup? Check. Stylin’ socks? You bet. Boulder’s annual Tube to Work Day, July 14, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Mermaids cheer on the commuters at Tube to Work Day in Boulder, July 14, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News About 400 commuters showed up for the event and “inflation in the city of Boulder has never been higher,” the co-founder joked during his speech.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Drawing spectators at Boulder’s annual Tube to Work Day, July 14, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Tube to Work Day has been an annual event in Boulder for 15 years.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The guy on the SUP has the height advantage when it comes to getting free snacks. Tube to Work Day, Boulder, July 14, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Haley Berry works on deflating the Fox Yacht so she can get to work on time after her commute on Boulder Creek during the city’s annual Tube to Work Day, July 14, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News “Lifeguard” Darren Droge, in pink tank and heels, makes his way to the refreshment table.