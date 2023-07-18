18-year-old Castle Rock man arrested at Denver airport, charged for allegedly trying to join ISIS

The Federal Bureau of Investigations arrested an 18-year-old man from Castle Rock for allegedly attempting to help the terrorist organization ISIS.

Davin Daniel Meyer was arrested July 14 as he attempted to board an international flight to Turkey at Denver International Airport. An affidavit filed by FBI Task Force Officer Joni Tangeman said an unnamed FBI source began conversing with Meyer online shortly after his 18th birthday. In those conversations, Meyer reportedly discussed his radical Islamic beliefs and his desire to travel to Iraq to fight for ISIS.

Meyer also met in-person with a second unnamed FBI source who claimed to be an ISIS travel facilitator. In three separate meetings, Meyer discussed the efforts he was making to raise funds for his trip to the Middle East.

“Over several months, Meyer obtained a passport and funding for his travel, researched and purchased various items he believed he would need as an ISIS fighter overseas, and planned his [migration],” the affidavit said.

The FBI initially started investigating Meyer after an unnamed individual who knew him contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with concerns over his behavior.

“During these meetings with DCSO and FBI, the individual described that Meyer had previously followed white supremacist ideology but began practicing Islam, possibly as early as October of 2020,” the affidavit said. “The individual explained that beginning in early 2021, Meyer began accessing more radical content online.”

Following his arrest at DIA, Meyer made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. He’ll make a second appearance on Thursday. He’s been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.