CPR Classical Presents: Midori with the National Repertory Orchestra

Violinist Midori is making her only Denver appearance this Sunday with the National Repertory Orchestra at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. The National Repertory Orchestra is based in Breckenridge, but making their second Denver appearance in two years.

Midori shot on to the scene in the 1980's when, at 14, she stunned the audience at Tanglewood by playing Leonard Bernstein's "Serenade" (after Plato's Symposium). During the concert, a string on her violin broke forcing her to borrow the concertmaster's Stradavarius. Then a string on that violin broke so she borrowed the associate concertmaster's violin. The next day the New York Times ran a front page review of the concert with the headline, "Girl, 14, Conquers Tanglewood with 3 Violins".

Midori will once again play Bernstein's "Serenade" at Sunday's concert with the pre-professional musicians of the NRO.

CPR Classical is proud to present this concert. Say "hello" to hosts Karla, Kabin and Jean who will be in the lobby before the show and during intermission. Tickets start at just $9 for students!