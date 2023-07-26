Colorado businessman gets over 5 years in prison for ‘We Build The Wall’ fundraiser fraud

Torres said Shea and the others not only cheated donors but also “hurt us all” by damaging faith in the country's political system by capitalizing on those who believed that building a wall would help secure the nation's borders.

She noted that donors who testified at trial included a longtime Army veteran and a teacher whose deceased husband had worked as a border agent.

Before the sentence was announced, Shea told the judge that he regretted “all of the ‘We Build The Wall’ stuff.”

He asked for leniency, saying his wife and teenage children needed him at home.

Prosecutors said Shea pocketed $180,000 in a fundraiser that promised donors that 100 percent of the money raised would go toward building the wall.

Shea owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Shea abused the trust of donors when he “stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to line his own pockets, and attempted to obstruct the federal investigation of his criminal conduct.”

The scheme began after late 2018, when hundreds of thousands of donors began pouring millions into the campaign to build a wall.

Earlier this year, Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato were sentenced after pleading guilty to charges in the case. Kolfage, 41, of Miramar Beach, Florida, received four years and three months in prison while Andrew Badolato, 58, of Cocoa, Florida, was sentenced to three years in prison.