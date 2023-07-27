Colorado wildfires: Fire north of Gunnison prompts mandatory evacuations overnight

Residents in the Mill Creek Drainage west of the intersection of County Road 730 and 727 are under mandatory evacuation.

Officials also issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents along County Road 818 to the intersection of County Road 730. Those residents should gather important items and be ready to leave if a mandatory evacuation is issued.

Owners of large animals can take them to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds.

Fire crews are responding to the scene, emergency management officials said. Weather in the area is expected to be partly cloudy, with light winds and a high around 83.

This is a developing story and will be updated.