Fort Lupton officer found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment for putting handcuffed woman in police car hit by train

A judge in Greeley found Jordan Steinke, a former Fort Lupton police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train, guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault Friday.

She was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit reckless manslaughter.

Steinke waived her right to a jury trial, so her case was decided by 19th Judicial District Judge Timothy Kerns.