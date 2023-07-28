Fort Lupton officer found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment for putting handcuffed woman in police car hit by train

By Matt Moret
· Today, 2:41 pm
Police body camera video from Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, shows police illegally parked on train tracks in Weld County.Police body camera video from Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, shows police illegally parked on train tracks in Weld County.Fort Lupton Police via 9News
Police video from Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, shows a train as it's about to hit a police car illegally parked on tracks in Weld County.

A judge in Greeley found Jordan Steinke, a former Fort Lupton police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train, guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault Friday.

She was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit reckless manslaughter.

Steinke waived her right to a jury trial, so her case was decided by 19th Judicial District Judge Timothy Kerns.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified what municipality the officer formerly worked for. Jordan Steinke was a former Fort Lupton officer.

