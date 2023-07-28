Fort Lupton officer found guilty of assault, reckless endangerment for putting handcuffed woman in police car hit by train
A judge in Greeley found Jordan Steinke, a former Fort Lupton police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police car that was hit by a freight train, guilty of reckless endangerment and third-degree assault Friday.
She was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit reckless manslaughter.
Steinke waived her right to a jury trial, so her case was decided by 19th Judicial District Judge Timothy Kerns.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified what municipality the officer formerly worked for. Jordan Steinke was a former Fort Lupton officer.
