A Centennial cook’s new take on noodle kugel, a ‘Great American Recipe’ baked in tradition and family

There are times, Abbe Odenwalder says, when someone will chide her for making Jamaican Patties, or whipping up a Mediterranean rice pilaf with currants and pomegranate seeds, or perhaps a simple Vietnamese Grilled Chicken.

“I always resent it when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you can't cook that dish because you're not Vietnamese,’” Odenwalder says. “You know what? I really find that sad.”

For Odenwalder, the USA’s kitchen doesn’t only include skillets and a crock pot – there’s room for a wok. Or a kadai pan. Or a Rakwah Qahwah.

“When you think of the United States, when you think of America, you think of all of this coming to this great country,” says Odenwalder, a first-generation Lithuanian-American, whose family’s Jewish roots include an escape from the Holocaust. “And we all blend together. Our food blends together. So what actually is the Great American recipe? I think we're all the Great American recipe.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Abbe Odenwalder, a contestant on the PBS series "The Great American Recipe," a competition featuring cooks from around the country, at her home in Centennial, July 24, 2023.

That spirit has served Odenwalder well; when it’s time to feature a regional or global dish, the journey is often informed by the more than 500 cookbooks scattered about her home in Centennial. She’s also the author of a blog, “This is How I Cook,” which indeed features recipes from around the world.

And this summer, Odenwalder has been on a quest to literally determine “The Great American Recipe” – over the last eight weeks competing against eight other home cooks on a PBS show designed to celebrate multiculturalism.

The contestants began the series by making dishes that defined who they are showcasing their geographical region (Odenwalder made matzo ball soup and Rocky Mountain trout with stuffed poblano peppers).