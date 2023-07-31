Colorado’s summer monsoon season is finally here. It could lead to major flooding across the state

Colorado’s summer monsoon is a few weeks late this year, but it’s here — and could more than make up for its slow start, federal meteorologists said.

Heavy rains are expected to start today and linger across the state through Wednesday. The National Weather Service has been tracking the seasonal pulse of moisture that begins in the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico and is carried by winds across the Southwest, where it’s lifted by Colorado’s mountains and turns into rain.

The wave of monsoon moisture moving into Colorado early this week is expected to move very slowly: 10 mph instead of 30 to 40 mph. The monsoon will dump a lot of rain on parts of the state that have already experienced an unusually wet spring and early summer, said Greg Heavener, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“That’s kinda where we see the flash flood threat really begin to increase,” he said.