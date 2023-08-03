Homelessness continues to rise in metro Denver. Here are 5 solutions, according to the experts

She said this is important because not all countries are facing a surge in homelessness in the wake of the pandemic.

“In many countries, housing is seen as a human right, and those are countries where you don't see people experiencing homelessness. They have things like mental health, substance use, healthcare, a living wage. Those are all things that contribute to people being able to remain stably housed.”

Say 'Yes in my backyard '

Efforts to establish transitional and affordable housing are sometimes met with opposition from neighbors. That opposition can be based on fear that crime in the neighborhood will increase, though statistics show that has not happened, and neighbors have changed their minds after initially opposing safe outdoors sites.

So Rife said one of the most important things all Coloradans can do to help get people off the streets is to open their minds and their neighborhoods.

“Welcome solutions to your community,” she said. “We have a lot of resources to build. But what we need is people to be welcoming.”

Home construction that includes affordable units can be much more appealing to look at, including things like gardens and playgrounds, than it has been historically in the U.S., and it can help house people like teachers and service providers.

“If you look at studies over and over and over, if you add affordable housing, it actually helps your community grow and flourish because people can afford to live there.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Townhome construction in northeast Denver, April 23, 2023.

Better deal with encampments

Denver and Colorado Springs are among the cities that have cleared out homeless encampments, dismantling tents and making people collect belongings off-site. Rife hopes that these will be done better under Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who plans to conduct the first sweep of his administration on Friday.

First of all, Rife wants cities to provide options to use toilets and throw out trash.

“[Neighbors] don't want to see trash, they don't want to see some of these other things. We really need sanitation. We need for people to be able to go to the bathroom with dignity.”

Johnston has announced plans to have the city provide trash services at a few homeless encampments.

Then, Rife said, outreach teams could spend three to four weeks with people before a camp gets taken down.

“I'm personally hopeful that there will be a significant amount of time for outreach teams to be going into the encampments forming relationships,” Rife said. In that time, the team would offer transitional housing that fits each person’s needs, like a motel room, a tiny home or a shelter, and do what they can to maintain the community people may have built on the street into that transitional housing.

Expand master leasing

Some would-be renters can’t find a property because they have a housing voucher, don’t have reliable income, have been evicted in the past, or face another barrier. A solution Rife points to is the idea of “master leasing,” where a nonprofit service provider leases existing housing, and then subleases to people experiencing homelessness.

“It’s a great way to get people into housing very quickly,” Rife said, but it’s not currently done a lot in Metro Denver.

Dallas, Los Angeles, and Portland are among the communities embracing master leasing recently.

Personalize homeless services

Rife’s organization coordinates homeless services among Metro Denver counties, and she said they’ve stepped up their collaboration with the goal to serve each person individually. They’re starting with veterans.

“We’re the first in the nation to actually do this,” Rife said.

Specifically, they collect information on each veteran by name, and talk about those individuals every other week on a conference call.