Interview: Lorelei Cloud makes history in a critical time as first tribal council member on the Colorado Water Conservation Board

And your newest role is on the Colorado Water Conservation Board. You were appointed in March. What has that experience been like?

It has been fantastic so far. It aligns closely with historic Ute principles because the Colorado Water Conservation Board, their mission is to conserve, protect, and develop and manage Colorado's water for present and future generations. Honestly, that's not much different than what we believe as Ute people. I am currently representing the San Miguel, Dolores and San Juan Basin, which covers both the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute reservations as well as 10 counties. I am the first Native American to join this board since the creation in 1937, which is really, it's a fantastic opportunity, but at the same time, it's a little bit overwhelming because I would've hoped more Native people would have a voice at that level. And, as you know, that just hasn't happened because of inclusion within the basin as far as policymaking.

Historically, tribes have been left out of the process of negotiating these Colorado River issues. Do you feel that's going to be different this time around?

I'm hopeful that we are going to be included in those conversations. There has been a lot of effort going forward historically in making sure that tribes are included in those broader conversations. There currently is still no formal written document or no formal process for tribes to be included in those conversations. The Colorado River Compact was created in 1922. It wasn't until 1924 that Native Americans became citizens of this country. And so with that and our tribal history, I think that plays a big part in why we were not part of those conversations at the very beginning. And so now, being included in those conversations is going to be critical. And, because we know that we are sovereigns — and for the federal government and the Bureau of Reclamation and the Upper Colorado River Commission to recognize tribes as sovereigns — and having those government-to-government discussions when it comes to water, I think is critical.

Last fall, we learned that Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming for the first time began formal negotiations with tribal governments over water. How is this going to affect the broader water conversation now that tribes are formally being brought into discussions that they've so long been left out of?

I think it's going to have a positive impact. You know, when we talk about these state officials finally having conversations with tribes, again, it's been historical. We've been meeting with the Upper Colorado River Commission. They're the commissioners from each one of those states and the six tribes in the upper basin. We've had some really good conversations, but we've had to get through a lot of tough conversations to get to that point. And I think that since these state officials were still willing to take that on, we're going to make a really big impact for the Colorado River Basin, not just for the upper basin because it shows that there are four states that are willing and able to work with tribes in their respective areas.



And I'm hoping that creates leeway for other tribes, other states, particularly in the lower basin, to find ways to work together and have positive outcomes. Again, I think it's going to be a positive outcome when you stand together as a group, as a collective, even though you may not see eye to eye or agree with decisions or the understanding of where somebody is coming from. If you can put that aside and create the trust that's very much needed, we can do just about anything. And I think we all have the same mind frame of protecting the river and making sure that all of the water users have the water that they need.

What else needs to change to make sure we are getting more tribal voices involved in these water conversations?

Honestly, it's the willingness to have the conversations — and sometimes there's not a willingness. There's a lot of standoffish feelings and sometimes I believe that it's fearing that tribes may be using their water. And I think it's also a mind frame that we have to overcome because just like with my tribe; my tribe may not be seen as the water user that we are. We're seen as agriculture — farmers and municipalities. We're using it for industrial uses, but we're also using it for our traditional practices. Water is the element of life, it is the essence of life. And when you believe that and you believe that water is there from the Creator, we're meant to take care of it and to be the caretakers of it. From that standpoint, we know that water means more to us than just dollar signs or that it's going to water our crops.



There's a spiritual aspect to that. Again, we've been here, the Creator made this world for all of us. And that's something that we believe as Ute people and caring for that environment. We know that it's going to take care of us as well. We've always put the environment ahead of our own needs. It has a spiritual aspect to it because everything has a spirit to it. The water has a spirit to it. All the green things that we see — the trees, the grasses — those also have spirits to it. We're here to take care of those things. If you can get others to think that way as well, I think we can think of our environment in a different manner and provide for it in a way that is going to be sustainable for future generations.

You were discussing the multiple meanings that water has to the Southern Ute. When it comes to tribal water rights, what do most people not understand? What are we getting wrong?

The first assumption, again, is that most tribes are considered just a regular water user. We're more than that. We have a cultural aspect to that. When you use your water in a traditional manner, like we use our water in ceremonies, we pray with our water. We pray with our water in the mornings when we wake up and it holds a special value in our lives. When we think about those things, we're more than just a water user, we're a water protector. We've always been water protectors since we've been here. In addition to that, you know, you have to think about tribes being sovereign. We held unique federal water rights, which are senior and protected.