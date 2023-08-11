Kids are headed back to school, and it seems like they're either up at the crack of dawn or nothing short of a fire alarm will wake their sleepy heads. CPR Classical has you covered for easier, happier mornings. We've created two playlists to accompany your school day mornings. One is full of energy if your kids need that to get going in the morning. The other is a gentle start to the morning for kids (and maybe you!) who need a way to ease into the morning.

Kids of all ages benefit from classical music when they get home as well. For more music options, try streaming Night Music from our homepage for the perfect backdrop for after-school homework.

Whatever your soundtrack, we wish you the best school year yet!