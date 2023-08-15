Giant hailstone found in Yuma County appears to be Colorado’s largest on record

The meteorologists gathered Monday and scanned the stone with a sensor to create a virtual, 3D copy of it. They weighed it, then measured the circumference and diameter.

The hunk of ice clocked in at 7.29 ounces – slightly heavier than a billiard ball.

The measuring spectacle drew a small crowd of NWS staff and family members from Goodland. Jesse Lundquist, a forecaster, brought his 8-year-old son Ethan to watch.

“It’s pretty big,” Ethan said. “I haven’t seen one that big before.”

The large size served as a reminder that people should take NWS warnings about storms seriously, Jesse said.

“The storm that produced it was one of the most intense I've seen in my time here at the Weather Service,” Lundquist said. “It’s an example of just how important it's to have a plan ahead of time of where to go when severe weather is around so you're not dealing with something like this as it happens and trying to figure out where to go.”

That was the situation at Red Rocks Amphitheater in June, when a hail storm pummeled attendees of a Louis Tomlinson concert. The chaotic scene drew national attention due to its sudden onset and severity.

Matt Bloom/CPR News Meteorologists Lucas Faulkner, left, and Russ Schumacher measure a hailstone with a 3D sensor inside the National Weather Service Goodland, Kansas office on Aug. 14, 2023. The hailstone was produced by a severe thunderstorm in Yuma County on Aug. 8 and measured 5.25 inches in diameter.

Hail forms when wind carries raindrops high up in the atmosphere, where they freeze. Stronger storms can keep hail in the sky for longer periods of time, leading to larger stones that reach the ground.

Colorado has historically been a hotspot for hail due to the region’s elevation. Hail storms have cost billions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in recent years, and led to human and animal injuries.

Hailstones as big as the record-breaking one are extremely rare. The state probably sees a handful around its size fall each year, but most never get recorded, Schumacher said.

“It’s difficult to measure hail because it melts so fast,” he said.

Climate change doesn’t mean Colorado will start to see 5 inch hailstones regularly, Schumacher said. But as it continues to reshape global weather patterns, the severe storms that produce large, dangerous hail could become more common.

“Research that's been done up to this point does point towards a shift in hail from maybe less small hail,” he said. “Because if it's warmer, some of that small hail will end up melting before it gets to the ground.”

The hailstone that fell on Aug. 8 will remain at NWS’ Goodland office for now until the entire record-keeping process is finished. After that, the Colorado Climate Center and NOAA will determine where to store it permanently.