Abortion pill reversal treatments closer to being banned in Colorado

A Colorado law that would ban so-called abortion pill reversal treatments overcame a significant hurdle to its implementation on Thursday when the Colorado Medical Board determined that it does not consider the controversial treatment to be standard medical practice.

The Board’s rule was a critical step before the first-in-the-nation ban could go into effect. Democrats passed the bill last session and crafted it in such a way that medication abortion reversal would only stay legal if the boards of medicine, nursing and pharmacy all agree that it was standard practice.

“I am happy that the Board did their work to look at scientific evidence and said this is not professional conduct and meets the intent of the legislation and furthers protection for patients,” said Democratic Sen. Faith Winter, one of the main sponsors of Senate Bill 190.