John Hickenlooper showed up at a SAG-AFTRA rally, and not just as a supporter — he’s paid his dues (literally)

Colorado is home to relatively little of the TV and film work that is affected by the strike. The state once hosted productions like the short-lived Father Dowling Mysteries and parts of the Perry Mason series, said actor T. David Rutherford. But much of the industry has followed film incentives to other states.

“You know, these were films that were shot here in the Denver area, that all went away in the 90s,” Rutherford said. “So it has been a challenge to make a living in the Colorado area.”

Andy Kenney/CPR News Sen. John Hickenlooper speaks at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Denver's City Park on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in support of the ongoing TV and film strikes.

Hickenlooper — like most Democrats — is credited by the AFL-CIO as a strong supporter of labor, at least in terms of his Senate votes. He and Sen. Michael Bennet recently were cosponsors of the PRO Act, which is meant to boost workers’ rights to join unions and get organized.

But for now, the senator said he doesn’t see a need for legislative intervention on any of the issues raised by the strikes.

“I think at this point it's really about making sure that the … powers that be in Hollywood and New York listen — and let's have a dialogue and see if we make some progress,” he said in an interview. “You don't want to have government stepping into these things if you can possibly avoid it. But at a certain point, this country needs creative people and they need to be able to work and our society will be better if we get this thing settled sooner than later.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike was called on July 13, while the Writers Guild of America has been striking since May 2.