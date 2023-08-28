Colorado weather: Storms bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures to Front Range
Cloudy, wet weather is expected to hang around the Front Range through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Metro Denver’s forecast high is 80 degrees with a chance of showers through the morning. The system could develop into scattered thunderstorms after 3 p.m., said Caitlyn Mensch, an NWS forecaster.
“There’s a good amount of moisture still lingering over the mountain foothills, which could spill further east as the day goes on,” she said.
Much of the Front Range saw rain on Friday and through the weekend. Many communities logged at least .5 inch of rain, with several areas including Fort Collins and Fort Morgan reporting over 1 inch. The NWS issued several flood watches for areas around wildfire burn scars over the weekend.
Monday’s storms are less likely to cause flooding since they’re so scattered, Mensch said.
Vail and the central mountains have a forecast high of 76 degrees with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Grand Junction’s high for Monday is 95.
After Monday, the state should dry out for a few days. A chance of scattered thunderstorms returns for the Front Range on Thursday night.
