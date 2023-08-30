Cannabis could be rescheduled and put in a category of less dangerous drugs

“This is really a big step forward,” said Mason Tvert, a spokesperson for Colorado Leads, a marijuana industry group. “It's by no means the end of the road. There's still a need for further reform.”

Tvert said it’s unknown what the DEA will eventually decide, and could deny the recommendation to reschedule.

“The DEA does have a history of ignoring science and reality,” said Tvert, who was a leader of Colorado’s successful push to legalize recreational sales. “But we would like to think that the law enforcement agency would take science advice from the science and health agency and follow that recommendation.”

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he is pleased with what he said was a common sense decision to reschedule cannabis. He urged the federal government not to delay the process.

“This continues to be one of the largest barriers Colorado’s thriving cannabis industry faces and we look forward to seeing the demise of this archaic tax penalty levied against state-regulated businesses,” Polis said.

A provision of federal tax law called 280e currently prevents businesses from claiming normal tax deductions on the sale of any Schedule I or II drugs, said Sam Kamin, a law professor at the University of Denver.

“It means that they can't take normal deductions on their taxes, and they end up paying something like a 70 percent tax rate,” said Kamin. Rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III drug would allow the businesses to deduct taxes like any other industry. “So I think for people in the industry, I think that's probably one of the most pressing concerns.”

While it’s unknown what the DEA will eventually decide, it comes as good news for an industry that has suffered a significant decline in sales from the pandemic boom, down 21 percent from 2021 to 2022. Some businesses have closed their doors or consolidated. Any financial relief is welcome.

A graph showing the trajectory of marijuana sales in Colorado from 2014 to 2023.

“It couldn't have come at a better time,” said Joe Hodas, marketing officer with Wana Brands, an edibles company based in Colorado. “If we can get some relief, some momentum during this downturn, that in and of itself could help push us in the right direction.”

But Hodas said he wasn’t celebrating yet.

“We've seen that rug pulled out, the proverbial Charlie Brown football pulled away from us at the last minute so many times, that to celebrate preemptively makes no sense.”

There’s also hope a rescheduling could free up more banking services, which are federally regulated. Most marijuana businesses have access to bank accounts now, but many still don’t have access to the full set of services available to a traditional business.

Forty states now allow either medical or recreational sales of marijuana. Colorado was the first state in the nation to sanction legal recreational sales of cannabis in Jan. 2014. Since then more than a dozen states have passed marijuana reforms of their own from New York to California. Marijuana has remained listed as a schedule I drug through it all, making it technically federally illegal.

Making marijuana a Schedule III drug would make it easier for researchers to study. Currently, its status as a Schedule I drug means getting marijuana to use in studies is severely limited, with researchers often relying on federally grown cannabis, not what’s currently on the market in hundreds of stores across Colorado.

Even if marijuana was moved to Schedule III, it would leave it in a legal gray area. Schedule III drugs, like ibuprofen with codeine, still can’t be sold without a prescription. So recreational sales of cannabis would still technically violate federal law.