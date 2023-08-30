Cannabis could be rescheduled and put in a category of less dangerous drugs
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended officially rescheduling cannabis, putting it in the category of less dangerous drugs — classified similar to ketamine rather than heroin. The change could have far reaching consequences, even in Colorado where the drug is already legal but tightly regulated. It could also ease tax burdens on marijuana businesses and allow more research of cannabis at universities.
HHS’s recommendation will be considered by the Drug Enforcement Administration which has independent control over the scheduling of drugs. Schedule I is reserved for the most dangerous drugs with no medical value with a high potential for abuse.
While the rescheduling is nowhere near officially done, the move by HHS was praised in Colorado by researchers, marijuana businesses and some policymakers. But it was decried by those who believe cannabis has become too potent to be reclassified.
“This is really a big step forward,” said Mason Tvert, a spokesperson for Colorado Leads, a marijuana industry group. “It's by no means the end of the road. There's still a need for further reform.”
Tvert said it’s unknown what the DEA will eventually decide, and could deny the recommendation to reschedule.
“The DEA does have a history of ignoring science and reality,” said Tvert, who was a leader of Colorado’s successful push to legalize recreational sales. “But we would like to think that the law enforcement agency would take science advice from the science and health agency and follow that recommendation.”
Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that he is pleased with what he said was a common sense decision to reschedule cannabis. He urged the federal government not to delay the process.
“This continues to be one of the largest barriers Colorado’s thriving cannabis industry faces and we look forward to seeing the demise of this archaic tax penalty levied against state-regulated businesses,” Polis said.
A provision of federal tax law called 280e currently prevents businesses from claiming normal tax deductions on the sale of any Schedule I or II drugs, said Sam Kamin, a law professor at the University of Denver.
“It means that they can't take normal deductions on their taxes, and they end up paying something like a 70 percent tax rate,” said Kamin. Rescheduling marijuana as a Schedule III drug would allow the businesses to deduct taxes like any other industry. “So I think for people in the industry, I think that's probably one of the most pressing concerns.”
While it’s unknown what the DEA will eventually decide, it comes as good news for an industry that has suffered a significant decline in sales from the pandemic boom, down 21 percent from 2021 to 2022. Some businesses have closed their doors or consolidated. Any financial relief is welcome.
“It couldn't have come at a better time,” said Joe Hodas, marketing officer with Wana Brands, an edibles company based in Colorado. “If we can get some relief, some momentum during this downturn, that in and of itself could help push us in the right direction.”
But Hodas said he wasn’t celebrating yet.
“We've seen that rug pulled out, the proverbial Charlie Brown football pulled away from us at the last minute so many times, that to celebrate preemptively makes no sense.”
There’s also hope a rescheduling could free up more banking services, which are federally regulated. Most marijuana businesses have access to bank accounts now, but many still don’t have access to the full set of services available to a traditional business.
Forty states now allow either medical or recreational sales of marijuana. Colorado was the first state in the nation to sanction legal recreational sales of cannabis in Jan. 2014. Since then more than a dozen states have passed marijuana reforms of their own from New York to California. Marijuana has remained listed as a schedule I drug through it all, making it technically federally illegal.
Making marijuana a Schedule III drug would make it easier for researchers to study. Currently, its status as a Schedule I drug means getting marijuana to use in studies is severely limited, with researchers often relying on federally grown cannabis, not what’s currently on the market in hundreds of stores across Colorado.
Even if marijuana was moved to Schedule III, it would leave it in a legal gray area. Schedule III drugs, like ibuprofen with codeine, still can’t be sold without a prescription. So recreational sales of cannabis would still technically violate federal law.
“So I don't want to jump the gun and start celebrating necessarily,” said Tvert. “But it is very noteworthy that the Health and Human Services administration under a U.S. president has recommended for the first time in history that we reclassify cannabis under federal law.”
Not everyone was pleased with the reclassification recommendation.
Dawn Reinfeld is the executive director of the Boulder based non-profit Blue Rising, and has worked on state legislative policy to reduce youth access to highly potent marijuana. She said the federal government was “totally disconnected from the havoc that these drugs are wreaking in our communities.”
She said it’s misguided and dangerous for the federal government to suggest regulating highly potent products the same way as those with low levels of THC.
“The federal government needs to have a better understanding of what high potency THC is and what the products are,” said Reinfeld. “And this announcement makes me think that they are still thinking that this is the pot from the Woodstock years, and we know that it's not.”
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!