Fossil fuel advocates revive ballot measure to prohibit local gas bans in Colorado

Other Republican-led states have approved similar laws to stop local communities from restricting natural gas access in new buildings. In Colorado, those efforts have failed to gain traction in a state capitol dominated by Democrats.

In addition, Protect Colorado is working on a second initiative that would require all future ballot questions to detail the total cost of the proposed policy, Cipriano said. Both proposals would appear before voters next year.



It’s unclear if the group plans to follow through on either ballot push. Protect Colorado proposed similar initiatives for the 2020 and 2022 ballots but pulled back after environmental groups chose not to pursue initiatives to limit oil and gas drilling along the Front Range.

Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, a coalition of environmental groups called Safe and Healthy Colorado has submitted ballot language for a plan to phase out new permits involving hydraulic fracturing by 2030. Cipriano declined to say whether the group’s ballot measure proposals are a tactic to scare advocates away from the plan by filing competing initiatives.

Micah Parkin, the executive director of the environmental group 350 Colorado and one of the advocates leading the latest ballot push, said her coalition won't be deterred by any moves from the oil and gas industry.

"We just have to act independently of what they do. Otherwise, we're just letting them hold us hostage," Parkin said.

If the effort moves ahead, voters could see another bruising battle over the oil and gas industry during a presidential election year. The latest brawl played out in 2018 over a plan to push drilling operations farther from homes and waterways. Industry groups spent more than $40 million to oppose the initiative before voters rejected it by more than 10 points.

But it's still unclear if the environmental coalition can reach the 2024 ballot. Parkin says the state Supreme Court is now reviewing the specific language following legal challenges from the oil and gas industry.

If the initiative wins final approval from the court and the state title board, supporters would then need to collect 124,238 valid signatures from Colorado voters.

Parkin says her coalition is now raising money to finance an operation to gather the necessary signatures.