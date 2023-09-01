We’ve come to the last few weeks of summer and it feels like the season has come and gone so quickly. Maybe it feels that way because of the endless amounts of shows and new music that kept us constantly busy. Seriously, so much good new music that we had to create a list of our favorites from this year so far. Now, we want to reminisce and celebrate our favorite songs of summer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled some of our top picks to play for you: songs that give you nostalgia, make you wanna roll the windows down and go for a long drive, songs that feel like the warm sun on your skin that spans the decades! Below you can check out some of the songs we’ll feature, but tune in this weekend for the full Songs of Summer playlist.

Enjoy Your Life / Romy

I Wanna Be Your Lover / Prince

Heat Waves / Glass Animals

Lipstick Lover / Janelle Monae

Hollywood Baby / 100 gecs

Sunburn / Sylvan Esso

Free / Bakar

Witchoo / Durand Jones & The Indications

No More Lies / Thundercat & Tame Impala

3 Nights / Dominic Fike

Good Vibrations / The Beach Boys

Just Cool / Obongjayar

Ojitos Lindos / Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estereo

Summer of Luv / Portugal. The Man ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Summertime / DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Can I Talk My... / Vagabon

Helena Beat / Foster the People

Everybody Wants to Rule the World / Tears For Fears

pawnshop / Kara Jackson

Solar Power / Lorde

