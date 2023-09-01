Songs of Summer
We’ve come to the last few weeks of summer and it feels like the season has come and gone so quickly. Maybe it feels that way because of the endless amounts of shows and new music that kept us constantly busy. Seriously, so much good new music that we had to create a list of our favorites from this year so far. Now, we want to reminisce and celebrate our favorite songs of summer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled some of our top picks to play for you: songs that give you nostalgia, make you wanna roll the windows down and go for a long drive, songs that feel like the warm sun on your skin that spans the decades! Below you can check out some of the songs we’ll feature, but tune in this weekend for the full Songs of Summer playlist.
Enjoy Your Life / Romy
I Wanna Be Your Lover / Prince
Heat Waves / Glass Animals
Lipstick Lover / Janelle Monae
Hollywood Baby / 100 gecs
Sunburn / Sylvan Esso
Free / Bakar
Witchoo / Durand Jones & The Indications
No More Lies / Thundercat & Tame Impala
3 Nights / Dominic Fike
Good Vibrations / The Beach Boys
Just Cool / Obongjayar
Ojitos Lindos / Bad Bunny ft. Bomba Estereo
Summer of Luv / Portugal. The Man ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Summertime / DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Can I Talk My... / Vagabon
Helena Beat / Foster the People
Everybody Wants to Rule the World / Tears For Fears
pawnshop / Kara Jackson
Solar Power / Lorde
