Union Pacific coal train partially derails in Bennett
A Union Pacific coal train partially derailed in Bennett, a town about 22 miles east of Denver International Airport, Wednesday morning.
The derailment happened around 5 a.m. near East Colfax and Penrith Road just north of Interstate 70, a Union Pacific official confirmed. Eight cars carrying coal went off the tracks. No injuries have been reported.
Travelers are being told to avoid the area. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the only road closure in the area is unrelated to the derailment; an eastbound I-70 exit ramp is shut down due to planned road construction.
Union Pacific workers are on site and investigating the circumstances of the derailment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
