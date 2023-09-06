CPR Classical Presents: Beethoven’s 5th with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra

The opening four notes of Beethoven’s Symphony #5 are the most iconic in all of music. There’s an apocryphal story that Beethoven called those four notes “fate knocking at the door.”

But the very first audience to hear this symphony in 1808 didn’t walk away so impressed. Beethoven’s 5th premiered on a cold, December night in Vienna’s unheated Theater an der Wien. The orchestra was under-rehearsed and on bad terms with Beethoven over a previous concert.

That night the audience heard Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, his 6th Symphony, the 4th Piano Concerto and more for the first time. Four hours of new music was apparently too much for the audience, and music critics had little to say about the musical marathon.

It wasn’t until a year and a half later when the symphony was performed again that music critic E.T.A Hoffman wrote effusively about the 5th that the work began to take off.

Now, more than 200 years later, the symphony is at the core of the classical canon and always an audience favorite!

The Colorado Symphony is kicking off its Centennial Celebration season with this iconic symphony on September 15 - 17.

