Cost of living, abortion, gun violence top concerns in survey of Colorado’s Latino voters

Another top issue for Latinos in the survey was abortion rights, at both the state and federal level. A little more than half of the respondents said laws to limit access to abortion made them more likely to vote in 2024. Sixty-two percent also said they would be likely to support allowing state-funded insurance programs in Colorado to cover abortion costs.

Sanchez with BSP Research said it wasn’t too long ago that abortion access would not have been a key priority for Latino voters. “But things have changed significantly, largely as a result of Supreme Court action around abortion access.” He also expects it to be a mobilizing factor in the election next year.

Gun violence was also a top five issue, especially concerns about a mass shooting or violence specifically targeted at the Latino community. It’s something Dasilva said she personally worries about, both when she’s working alone, and during busy events.

“I think about it for First Fridays. I don't know if I think about it particularly towards the Latino community because I know it's just a symptom of what's happening in the United States right now,” she said.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News Democrat Michael Bennet meets with members of Voces Unidas Action Fund in Glenwood Springs in 2022.

According to the survey, 78 percent of people believe that politicians use language that divides people and encourages discrimination and violence specifically towards immigrants. 67 percent worry that politicians and candidates may refuse to accept the results of an election when they lose.”

While Colorado is increasingly blue politically, with Democrats in control of the state government, two of the state’s congressional races are expected to be highly competitive next year. One of those is the newly created 8th Congressional District, which has the highest percentage of Latino residents in the state and is currently represented by Colorado’s first Latina in Congress. The other is the 3rd Congressional District, where a quarter of residents identify as Hispanic or Latino.

The survey didn’t show a material difference between urban and rural voters in terms of the issues they’re concerned about. However on the Western Slope health care costs registered as an especially acute issue.

“Lowering healthcare costs is a higher priority (here) than it is for any other region,” said Alex Sanchez, the head of Voces Unidas de las Montañas, which is based in the Roaring Fork Valley. “Folks have fewer providers in rural areas of the state, (so) not only is their access impacted, but the cost when you're able to see a provider is significantly higher.”



CPR’s Stephanie Rivera contributed to this story.