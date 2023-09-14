Six takeaways from the latest evaluation of Colorado’s literacy law

Colorado students who struggle with reading are getting better-trained teachers and higher-quality reading materials but it will be a while before many are reading on grade level, according to the latest evaluation of Colorado’s decade-old READ Act law.

It’s the third year of an independent evaluation of the 2012 law meant to identify struggling readers and give them the support they need to read on grade level by third grade. The law was amended in 2019 to add the mandatory third-party evaluation of the law’s implementation.

What were evaluators looking for?

Independent evaluator West Ed looked at three questions: Are schools implementing the law; has the READ Act led to fewer students identified with significant reading deficiencies, and are those students reading at grade level by third grade.

What they have found is that Colorado schools are following the law and there are fewer students with significant reading deficiencies but just a sliver are reading at grade level by third grade.

Fewer students have significant reading challenges

The evaluation showed that pandemic trends are starting to reverse, with fewer students identified as having a significant reading deficiency during the 2021-22 school year compared to the previous year. About 21 percent of students were identified, compared to 23 percent the previous year. Before the pandemic, it was about 16 percent of students.

By the end of the school year, nearly three times as many students were no longer identified as struggling compared to the previous year.

But those students are struggling to read on grade level

Just 4 percent of students with a significant reading deficiency read on grade level on the annual standardized state test (compared to 1 percent in 2014-15). For students without a reading deficiency, more than half scored on grade level.

Colorado State Board of Education board member Steve Durham questioned whether progress has been dramatic enough since the READ Act was implemented. He said the first five years saw no improvements. Since then, there’s been significant changes implemented.

“But so far …. I'm not seeing the kind of results that I really believed we would see and hoped we would see. And at some point in time, I think we have to reevaluate what we're doing.”