Mount Evans is now Mount Blue Sky

A vote was called after only a few minutes of discussion. Fifteen people voted in favor of Mount Blue Sky. Three people abstained, and one opposed. It was not clear who the abstentions or opposition were from.

The formal process of renaming of the mountain began with meetings at the state level last year, but followed years of re-examinations of Evans’ role in creating the conditions that led to the Sand Creek killings. After several meetings during which six proposed name changes were considered and discussed, The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is under the umbrella of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, last November unanimously approved the name Mount Blue Sky, a replacement that had been submitted by tribal elder of the Southern Arapaho tribe, Fred Mosqueda.

It seemed replacing the name Mount Evans with Mount Blue Sky was a near no-brainer, especially after it was agreed to by the governor and moved along to the federal government for consideration and anticipated approval in March.

Then things hit a snag. In March, just as the meeting with the U.S. Board of Geographic Names was to begin, the name was challenged by Northern Cheyenne tribal administrator William F. Walks Along. He objected to the prospective use of the name Mount Blue Sky because he said it conflicted with his nation’s use of the term in their confidential sacred ceremonies.

Walks Along supported renaming the mountain Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho, which had been submitted by another member of his tribe. It was the only other name that seemed to have a chance of being selected, based on previous discussions.

According to Chris Arend, spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources which oversees the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, there is no appeal process. In the previous renaming of features, he said in an email, “Once the US BGN decided that was the last step.”

It’s not known how long it will take for maps and area road signs to reflect the new name.